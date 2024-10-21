Dua Lipa's Barely There Sequin Bra Top Put Her Abs On Display

Dua Lipa always understands the assignment. As Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the “Levitating” star was ready to dance the night away as she stepped out in not one, but two bodycon outfits that looked like they’d been borrowed from the “Strong Enough” singer’s closet.

Before belting out a duet of “Believe” with the Goddess of Pop, Lipa posed on the red carpet in a Cher style essential: a barely there bra that put her toned six pack on full display. Cher is basically the OG crop top queen, modeling iconic Bob Mackie creations throughout the years like the now-infamous showgirl-esque “revenge” black bra and skirt she paired with a feathered headdress at the 1986 Oscars. Dua Lipa’s ab-baring top, which was completely bedazzled with black shiny sequins, played into that legacy.

Dua’s Ab-Baring Cutout Top

Lipa’s sparkly black top featured a criss-cross halter-neck style and a cleavage-baring cutout right in the middle of the mirrored sequins. The “One Kiss” crooner, who posed with Cher and Zendaya before heading into the event, made her taut midriff the main character of her two-piece set as she paired her statement top with a floor-length black skirt.

The piece subtly matched her cropped bra with a line of black sequins along the waist, which cinched in Lipa’s figure. Black leather bracelets paired with a black manicure brought a subtle rock ‘n’ roll energy to the sparkly look. She also added some extra shine with a pair of black flower-inspired earrings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Black Leather Hip-Baring Dress

Once she was inside the venue, Lipa fully leaned into the rockstar aesthetic. As she headed on stage to perform with Cher, she changed into a sleeveless black leather dress with a halter neck, beaded cross designs, and giant waist-high slits on both sides that left her legs and hips completely exposed. Delicate layers of hip chains with silver hanging charms embellished the sides of the ensemble.

The Barbie star accessorized with a pair of fishnet stockings, knee-high black leather heeled boots, a silver cuff, and delicate diamond earrings.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Dua Lipa’s Monochromatic Goth Beauty

The singer, who recently swapped out her cherry coke-hued tresses for a coal black dye job, styled her dark hair in a style-parted effortless blowout for the induction ceremony. Rose gold shimmery eyeshadow, lightly flushed rose blush, and matte mauve lips made Lipa look ready for fall.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The slays just keep coming.