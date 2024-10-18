In October of last year, Dua Lipa teased her album Radical Optimism by clearing her Instagram feed and debuting a single photo of her freshly dyed “cherry coke” hair — sparking a major hair color trend that’s still majorly coveted today.

Now, a year later, the “Dance The Night” singer has officially closed the book on her long-standing burgundy era, ushering in a new (yet deeply nostalgic) one in its place with her refreshed ’do.

Dua Lipa’s Jet-Black Hair Transformation

On Oct. 18, Lipa took to the ’gram to share a few stunningly chic snaps, all captured by her go-to photographer, Elizabeth Miranda.

Wearing a gorgeous, pearl-encrusted black gown, Lipa is pictured with a deep side part and subtle old Hollywood waves in a familiar color. Her caption read “back to my roots” with a black heart, and Dua’s fans were quick to obsess over the return of her signature jet-black tresses.

One fan wrote “we are so baaaack (but red hair will be missed).” Another commenter exclaimed “BLACK HAIR SUPREMACY,” while another was excited that the hair change came in time for the pop star’s tour.

Dua’s jet-black “raven” hair color is a gorgeous tone for the fall, and she isn’t the only A-lister to test out the classic, yet bold shade.

Gothcore Hair Hues Are *In* For Fall

When it comes to Lipa’s personal style, she very much leans into a grunge, rocker-chic aesthetic. And while the dark red color certainly matched her cool girl vibe, her raven black transformation leans into the rising gothcore trend that has countless celebs obsessed.

Just a day before Dua’s switch-up on Oct. 17, Kylie Jenner revealed her black-colored tresses with a cheeky video on her Instagram Stories. Similar to Lipa, the color is a cool-toned, true black without any warm undertones.

Next to shades of rich chocolate brown, honey blonde, and even the unexpected pop of muted lavender, it’s safe to say that goth-leaning jet-black hair is the perfect color for the fall *and* winter months ahead.