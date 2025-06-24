Dua Lipa’s Cutout Dress Was Practically Lingerie

Dua Lipa has a lot to celebrate this week — and a lot of outfits to go with these events. Over the weekend, the singer played two shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, marking her first time headlining the iconic venue and her first stadium shows in her home country.

Before heading to the next city, she received a plaque and special accessory to commemorate her U.K. stadium tour, which continues in Liverpool this week. Naturally, Lipa accepted the honor in style, bringing her lingerie-inspired wardrobe backstage and giving it an unexpectedly academic twist.

Dua’s Cutout Dress

Celebrating her touring accomplishments in her backstage dressing room, Lipa wore a lingerie-inspired look that was perfect for beating the British heat. She donned a pink slip mini-dress from Courrèges, featuring a plunging neckline, an uber-short hem, and geometrical side cutouts that teased her midriff.

While she obscured her footwear, Lipa found a celebratory way to accessorize. She paired her dress with a commemorative navy blue baseball cap, featuring an embroidered lion emblem, metallic silver tassel, and the dates of her Wembley Stadium shows on the rim. Who said that the lingerie trend and scholarly attire can’t go together?

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Celebratory Outfits

Lipa also found other ways to celebrate her tour through fashion. In the same Instagram slideshow, she shared pictures of her proudly showing off her crisp white Radical Optimism tank top, featuring the album’s blue and red logo.

She paired her top with navy blue low-rise jeans, allowing for some midriff to show, and went minimal with her bling, sporting just a gold band — likely her new engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Lipa also shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of her rehearsing at Wembley Stadium, donning a biblical football jersey with prints of Jesus Christ, Mary, and a white cross in the clouds.

Dua Lipa's Biblical jersey

She paired her printed top with silky white trousers and Puma’s strappy Speedcat ballet flats in a black-and-white finish, staying loyal to the athleticwear brand.