Most people treat their designer bags as babies, precious commodities handled with extreme care and tenderness. The most careful style girls rarely plop them on floors (the horror!) and tend to keep them away from places they could potentially get dirty or damaged. Some even go so far as to store them in temperature-controlled closets. Dua Lipa is definitely not one of those people.

In recent weeks, Lipa has taken some of the priciest pieces from her purse collection and played with them. She took her Hermès Birkin, the most prestigious and sacred of shoulder slingers, and adorned it with multiple Labubu plushy bag charms, aka the cutecore trend sweeping the style world. She channeled that same devil-may-care attitude in Sydney, Australia, when she went to the beach with a nearly $6,000 leather Chanel bag in tow.

Dua’s Polka Dot Bikini

Lipa’s a pro at sneaking mini vacations even while on tour. She didn’t nab the title “vacation queen” for nothing. So, as is her MO, she took a side trip to the beach on Thursday, March 27, on her mini Radical Optimism Tour break. For the most part, she was locale-appropriate. She wore a teeny black-and-white polka dot triangle bikini top ($98) and matching string bottoms ($95).

She wore the set under a white lace-trimmed olive green skirt and a white tank top from Stella McCartney that read “HARDCORE.”

If the tank feels like a random, casual choice, it’s not. The closet staple is set to make a fierce comeback this summer, especially after being cosigned by designers and it girls like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and now, Lipa.

Her Surprising Accessories

Though she prepared a swimsuit for the sandy locale, she clearly disregarded the venue with her choice of leather accessories — a big fashion no-no. The fabric can notoriously be damaged by sand, sun, and salt air. Her first leathery choice was her footwear. Instead of sand-friendly flip-flops or sandals, she donned Margiela Tabis, the controversial slitted-toe shoes.

Her shoes weren’t the only surprising choice. She also carried a matching leather handbag, from Chanel, no less. That means it came with an eye-watering price tag of $5,800 — a far cry from her less-than-$200 swim set.

If you, too, want Lipa’s Chanel 22 drawstring bag, you can purchase it below. Just don’t take it to the beach, please.