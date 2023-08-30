Dua Lipa blessed everyone with the anthem of summer, “Dance The Night,” a bop that premiered in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The Barbies danced to the “bespoke song” at the block party disco, but in the singer’s latest Instagram post, she’s the one looking to dance the night away — and in major style.

Captioning her post, “in search of the nearest dancefloor,” Lipa shared photos of a saucy ensemble fit for a night out. In the photos, she donned a luxe velvet bodysuit, sans pants. The sleeveless item featured a deep, deep neckline that plunged to just above her navel and featured draping on the hips, as well as massive cut-outs on each side.

Ever the saucy dresser, she spiced up the already-spicy look. Lipa slipped into a sheer Gucci bikini top, blanketed in the label’s monogram. The statement undergarment was fully exposed by her plunging onesie, effectively making it the focal point of the ensemble. Lipa has been drawn to translucent undies lately and even wore a similar sheer mesh Gucci bra for her birthday the week prior.

She merchandised her pantsless ‘fit expertly, layering on gold jewelry, that included a Chanel choker necklace, multiple bracelets, and matching earrings. She punctuated the look by slinging a metallic silver bag over one shoulder.

An absolute showstopper.