One of the most famous Leos of this generation, Dua Lipa rang in her 28th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22. And in true Leo fashion (read: uber-confident and bold, to all those who aren’t fluent in zodiac), she celebrated the special occasion in a series of attention-grabbing ensembles, one of which was extremely spicy.

While Lipa has been known to flaunt her undies beneath see-through dresses, she completely eschewed the sheer garment while “raving into” her birthday. Instead, she wore a bra as a top. To mark the epic night, she chose gauzy black lingerie from Gucci covered in its famed double G monogram. (If the bra looks familiar, it’s because Kendall Jenner recently wore the exact same item in beige.) In doing so, she managed the impossible feat of looking high-fashion even in underpinnings.

It’s hardly the first time Lipa has worn nothing but a designer bra while out, having recently donned a Miu Miu number. Lipa’s lingerie-centric look seems to be something of a birthday tradition. After all, at this time last year, she slipped into another slinky bra as a top for her 27th celebration.

Ever the Y2K advocate, she expertly styled her Gucci bra with items reminiscent of the era. For one, she threw on a diaphanous cherry red bolero — a big summer trend, mind you — over her shoulders. She also paired the bra with lavender jeans bedazzled with crystals and hooked a chain belt through her belt loops to achieve the grunge look à la 2004.

The “Dance The Night” singer further merchandised the look with oversized shield sunnies in crimson and slung a metallic shoulder bag over one shoulder.

As for her choice of jewelry, Lipa fully channeled her finned Barbie character and proudly took on the mermaidcore aesthetic. She wrapped layers of pearl strands around her neck and wore a chain necklace with pendants of aquatic animals. Even her earrings were punctuated with pearls. She’s Mermaid Barbie through and through.