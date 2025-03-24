Dua Lipa is always going to turn out a look on stage. From old Hollywood-inspired glam to custom Mugler catsuits, the “Hallucinate” singer’s live shows are just as much about stunning fashions as they are infectious pop music.

Off-stage, her fashion choices are just as impressive — and spicy. Take her most recent look, for example. While on break from her Radical Optimism Tour, the 29-year-old wore a sheer lingerie-coded camisole, proving once and for all that her style never takes a day off, even when she does.

Dua’s Sheer Top

Dua Lipa and sheer clothing are a match made in sartorial heaven. Over the years, the “Dance the Night” songstress has sported countless see-through ensembles, all varying in degrees of translucency and sauciness. Considering she once freed the nipple in a sheer chainmail dress, Lipa’s most recent sheer ‘fit is relatively tame, although still pretty daring for a casual ‘fit.

On March 23, the Service95 founder posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories in which she wears a boudoir-inspired lacy black camisole while out and about with her friends and family.

Instagram/@dualipa

The lingerie-esque number boasts a plunging V-neck design and features a see-through lace trim framing the chest and the bottom of the shirt, while the straps are adorned with tiny bow details.

The most eye-catching part of the shirt, though, is the torso cutout, which stretches from her sternum to just above her belly button.

Instagram/@dualipa

She also shared a look in the top to her IG grid, posing alongside her brother Gjin to celebrate the conclusion of her five-show run in Melbourne, Australia.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of low-rise jeans and a stack of silver bangles.

She Wore The Chicest Workout Accessory

You can always count on Dua Lipa to be the most stylish person in the room, no matter the occasion. And yes, that includes her workout sessions.

On March 24, the superstar provided a BTS look into her intensive “show prep” routine on Instagram. In between the clips of Lipa showing off her impressive yoga skills, she sports a pair of Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats.

The silver shoes feature two V-shaped straps (one white, one grey) across the top of the foot. The side of the shoe is embossed with the classic Puma formstrip, while the top of the flats are embellished with the brand’s signature mascot.

Though the exact style Lipa wears is currently out of stock on the Puma website, you can grab a pair in the white leather colorway for $80.

Work hard, slay harder.