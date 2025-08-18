Dua Lipa can’t resist the call of the sea. When she’s not actually in water or island-hopping in a bikini, she infuses aquatic elements into her style. She regularly channels mermaidcore in statement mollusk accessories or in sparkly dresses that mimic the mythical creature’s magnificent tail. (In the megablockbuster Barbie, the “Houdini” songstress even played an actual siren, rocking a blue monofin and matching seashell bra as Mermaid Barbie.) As of this weekend, however, Lipa broadened her under-the-sea repertoire and channeled a different aquatic-themed trend: sardine girl summer.

The fish motif swam to mainstream popularity in recent months as a byproduct of mermaidcore, the fisherman aesthetic, and, in the food world, the tinned fish craze. The humble swimmer has infiltrated clothing, bags, and other marine-themed items. In Lipa’s case, it’s also seeped into her jewelry box. Below, peep her take on the fishy trend, which she drizzled with risqué flavor.

Dua’s Dazzling Cutout Gown

Over the weekend, Lipa continued her now two-week-long birthday celebration, before the actual date on the 22nd. Lest you forget, Lipa is a Leo, and dedicating weeks to celebrate birthdays is extremely on brand for this sun sign. Another Leo attribute? Showing out in attention-grabbing dresses. Lipa did exactly that on Sunday, Aug. 17, when she wore a chainmail-looking number entirely awash in silver rhinestones.

Apart from sparkling with every move, the dress also featured a massive, dangerously low cutout on the side, fully exposing her side torso, hip, and sideboob.

Going all in on shimmer, she paired the number with metallic silver sandals with lace-up details and two massive cuffs in the same color.

Peep Her Fish Earrings

The dress was a looker, sure, but she upped the maximalist ante with statement jewelry: shoulder-dangling earrings in the shape of fishbones. Ever the risk-taker, Lipa expertly mixed metals — a styling technique previously frowned upon — by donning a pair in gold.

Her Other Birthday Dress

Last week, she kicked off her birthday celebration in Ibiza wearing a similarly sparkly number. Custom-made by Simon Porte Jacquemus (of Jacquemus fame), Lipa wore a floor-length dress blanketed in white sequins. Like her latest number, it also featured an unconventional cutout detail: a triangular cutout low on her hip that fully exposed one buttock. Paired with a backless design, it was skin-baring in the best way.