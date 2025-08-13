If there’s one thing a Leo will do, it’s channel main character energy — especially on their birthday. Enter: Dua Lipa.

Though the “Houdini” songstress repeatedly threatens to disappear in the song, the fire sign’s IRL wardrobe choices are the opposite of incognito. Whether she’s rocking a polka dot bikini on one of her idyllic getaways, a leather corset on stage, or a see-through dress that flaunts her thong on the red carpet, her outfits practically guarantee a trail of dropped jaws.

On her birthday, she ups the peacocking ante even more. Last year, for example, she celebrated at the beach wearing a vivid orange bikini paired with a sheer, crystal-adorned top. In 2023, she channeled maximalism in a slinky monogrammed Gucci bra.

Ahead of her 30th birthday on Aug. 22, Lipa threw a pre-birthday party in Ibiza early this week with her inner circle and fiancé, Callum Turner. Predictably, she showed out wearing a dress that demanded attention.

Dua’s Sequined Cutout Number

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, Lipa posted a carousel of her look on main with the caption: “early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!” She, of course, was referring to her longtime friend, Simon Porte Jacquemus. (Who else gets a custom-made birthday outfit by one of fashion’s buzziest designers?)

As a shock to no one, the gown was a stunner. The floor-length, sleeveless number was completely awash in sparkly white sequins. Although the quasi-mock neckline did cover her décolletage, one side was almost entirely bereft of fabric. Not only was it completely backless, but one side also featured a humongous triangular hole on her buttock. It was the perfect cheek-flaunting moment.

She paired the dress with a massive silver cuff fit for a Greek goddess, and adorned her fingers with multiple rings in the same metallic hue. The Argylle star completed the look with ivory pointed-toe pumps, an unexpected yet chic choice that tied everything together.

If this is how she’s pre-gaming 30, I can’t wait to see the actual birthday look.