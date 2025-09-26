After a busy week in New York that felt “like a whole fiscal year,” Dua Lipa is proving, once again, that her “Vacanza Queen” moniker knows no bounds.

If you’ll recall, over the course of seven days, she staged four concerts in the city, attended multiple events, and even hosted some of her own, including a live recording of her podcast, Service 95, and back-to-back Pilates classes to celebrate a new business partnership. Anyone else would be tired. But unlike regular folks — whose “rest” probably looks like a weekend in or tons of naps — Lipa typically carves out time between touring to jet set to beach towns for some R&R. And right now, she’s posted up in Miami, sipping martinis with friends in her chicest and spiciest dresses.

Dua’s Revealing Dress

On Thursday, Sept. 25, ahead of one of two Radical Optimism Tour performances in the Florida hot spot, Lipa made the most out of the weather and dressed like temperatures were still sizzling.

The “Levitating” songstress slipped into a little white dress, the LBD’s summery cousin, with some skin-baring elements. The quasi-halter piece featured a deep scoop neckline that flaunted her cleavage. Instead of being backless, however, it had a strip of fabric connecting the nape to the bottom half of the dress, making the dress look as though it had massive armhole cutouts. The holes on each side were hip-deep and so wide, they exposed major sideboob.

While Lipa, unfortunately, didn’t share full-body pictures in her dump, the dress seemed to be floor-length with a column silhouette.

Are Those... Fish Earrings?!

Further proof that Lipa is holding on to summer: She channeled one of the past season’s most TikTok-viral aesthetics: sardine girl summer — a trend focused on spotlighting fishes (not just sardines), in different forms, whether as is, tucked into tinned cans, or, err... deboned.

Lipa’s take was less fishy and more fishbone. She wore oversized gold earrings in the shape of a fish’s vertebrae, with a pearlescent orb accent that slid down her collarbones.

Lipa’s accessorizing has always been A+. Any fashion girl would be happy to raid her accoutrements, from her collection of it bags and her statement jewelry. The way she added accents to this “simple” white dress is evidence of that, between her fish earrings, massive cuffs on each wrist, and a slew of dazzling rings. Even her pinky rings were dripping in sparklers.

Instagram/dualipa

She’s goals all around.