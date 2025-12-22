Touring can be a pop star’s plight. Taylor Swift, for example, recently revealed in an episode of her new docuseries, The End of an Era, that her previous relationships suffered whenever she was on tour — a problem she no longer runs into with fiancé Travis Kelce. Another pop icon who appears to have cracked the code on how to nurture her love life while hitting up a slew of major cities for her concerts: Dua Lipa.

Lovingly dubbed “Vacanza Queen,” the “Houdini” songstress is known for sneaking little side trips to idyllic beaches whenever she lands in a new city for work. Recently, she has also been letting her fiancé, Callum Turner, tag along for some quality partner time, including on her recent trip to Mexico City.

Dua’s Low-Key Swimwear

After hitting up the capital as part of her Radical Optimism Tour’s Latin American leg, the songstress carved out time for some R&R, taking to the beach and an infinity pool with her man. While many can learn a thing or two from her overall approach to work-life balance, it’s her resort packing skills that I consistently admire. Because even when packing the teeniest of bikinis, Lipa is a pro at nodding to multiple trends and wearing unexpected coverups.

Take her mirror selfie, posted on Sunday, Dec. 21. In the snap, she wore a classic black bikini — with a triangle bra top and string bottoms — with a twist. It featured a contrasting trim that boasted a familiar pattern: Burberry’s tartan. It’s the ultimate quiet luxury emblem done with a subtle, IYKYK sophistication.

Keeping it minimal, she skipped the accessories, save for a belly button ring and a vivid orange phone case.

Her Maximalist Pivot

Proving her Instagram caption, “My suitcase stays packed,” Lipa added a second bikini set to the mix. Peep her maximalist leopard print bikini, aka the quiet luxury antithesis, in a similar slinky silhouette. Like her earlier look, she opted to skip most of her bling, only holding onto her sparkly engagement ring.

Her Unexpected Cover-Up

While other resort-goers pack kaftans, sarongs, or sheer looks as their cover-ups, Lipa went a different route. She paired her catty bikini with cutoff jorts and a silky turquoise button-down.

The aqueous office-appropriate top was a massive hit in the ’90s and is making a comeback, thanks to Hailey Bieber’s and Elsa Hosk’s recent corpcore ’fits. But leave it to Lipa to cosign the burgeoning vintage style while offering an alternative way of styling it.

Now that’s why she’s the Vacanza Queen.