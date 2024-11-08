Dua Lipa Embraced TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" In Floral Boots

Whenever Dua Lipa shares a photo dump on Instagram, you can always expect an abundance of seriously FOMO-worthy vacation photos filled with dreamy destinations, great food, and maybe even some outfit inspo for your next trip, too. Her most recent IG posts are no exception — after a whirlwind few days in Singapore, the pop star has been flooding the feed with snapshots of the memorable vacay.

While the delicious dinner spreads and fun group pics are cute, it’s her ‘fits that are the real star of each carousel. From grunge-inspired looks to preppy coquette ensembles, Lipa pulled off just about everything aesthetic imaginable during the trip, and even pushed the boundaries of vacation styling with her latest ensemble, which drew some inspiration from a stylish TikTok trend.

Dua’s Preppy Dress

On Nov. 7, the “Dance the Night” singer shared a post with highlights from her time in Singapore. On the seventh installment of the 12-slide carousel, the singer poses comfortably on a bench in a black and white tennis dress. The garment boasted ruched cap sleeves and a V-shaped polo collar embellished with black embroidery, and featured a cartoon rendering of a face across the body.

Instead of leaning into the tennis-core vibes even further, she paired the piece with a black Chanel handbag that screams loud luxury. The purse, which appeared to be a variation of the brand’s Classic Flap design, featured gold hardware on the strap, a gold clasp closure, and a leather body embossed with a quilted detail.

Her Boots Were High-Fashion Coquette

Mixing aesthetics once again, the “Levitating” songstress completed the look with a pair of knee-high heeled boots that can only be described as “high-fashion coquette.” The shoes, from Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2025 runway collection, feature a light grey base adorned with yellow rose imagery. Though the print undeniably gives off grandma’s house-chic, the slouchy silhouette and a pointed toe design definitely give the boots that fresh-off-the-runway look.

Even with the mismatched vibes and clashing prints, Lipa still managed to make a strong case for the “wrong shoe theory,” a TikTok style trend that’s all about adding personality to a look through footwear that doesn’t seem to go with it.

Topping off the ‘fit, Lipa sported a pair of green sunglasses with pink tinted lenses. She also appeared to rock a unique crocodile French tip mani — a look she has become quite found of in recent months.

If there’s one celeb whose style always keeps us on our toes, it’s Dua Lipa.