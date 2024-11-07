Dua Lipa's Leather Midi Skirt Was Grunge-Chic Perfection

No one is more devoted to the no-pants movement than Dua Lipa. This year alone, the pop star has forgotten to wear pants while modeling in fashion campaigns, promoting her upcoming tour, and even perusing a bookstore. So needless to say: when she does wear bottoms, it’s always a big deal.

Take her recent outing in Singapore, for example. While enjoying a full dinner spread with friends, the “Illusion” singer decided to forgo the no-pants trend and opted for a leather midi skirt instead.

Dua’s Leather Midi Skirt

Dua Lipa has long had a penchant for leather, but it seems as though her affinity for the classic material has grown even stronger this fall. From micro shorts to corsets and even whale tails, the 29-year-old has been finding creative news way to incorporate the fabric into just about every outfit. In other words, the only way you’re going to get the “Don’t Start Now” performer to abandon the no-pants look is with some leather. With that in mind, her recent ensemble makes a lot more sense.

While dinning out with friends on a recent trip, Lipa wore the chicest black leather midi skirt with an A-line shape that fell just above her calves.

Leaning into the grunge aesthetic even further, Lipa also sported a black and white graphic baby tee, which she styled with a slight tuck into the skirt waistline.

Layered on top of that, she wore an extra wide black belt with silver embellishments, which was perhaps not as edgy as her Y2K grommet belt, but definitely made a statement regardless. She also donned a pair of heeled black leather boots that peaked out from under the skirt ever-so-slightly.

In the photo, which Lipa shared via Instagram on Nov. 5, the Barbie actor poses on one leg with the other bent as if she were about to complete a pirouette. “Whatever level this was - we completed it,” she captioned the post.

Leather Is The Word

If you were to take a peek inside Lipa’s suitcase for this trip, you’d probably find leather, leather, and more leather. On Nov. 7, the “Levitating” singer shared BTS photos from her recent run of shows in Singapore, in which she wears a black strapless leather corset and the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen.

Who knows, maybe Lipa’s new punk-influenced style indicates her next era will come with a much edgier aesthetic.