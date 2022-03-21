Dua Lipa's Sexy, Velvet Swimsuit Is Emily Ratajkowski-Approved

If there’s anyone who could make the argument that yes, velvet does belong on the beach, it’s Dua Lipa.

The Sweetest Pie singer is on a seriously dreamy-looking vacation, wearing even dreamier looks. One of said looks includes a crushed velvet, baby blue, one-piece from Inamorata, Emily Ratajkowski’s famously revealing swimsuit line. She paired the look with a fuzzy pink shacket and pink trucker hat, while lounging on what is undoubtedly a very expensive yacht (as one does).

Of course, this look comes from EmRata’s brand, which boasts a range of super sexy one and two-piece swim designs. This cut-out suit, in particular — the $160 Isa One-Piece — comes in Lipa’s icy blue (“frost,” as it’s called on the site), as well as a deep red hue and two different patterns. Naturally, the onesie also has a “cheeky” bottom — basically, it’s a ‘90s dream come true.

In addition to 3.6M+ likes, Lipa got the seal of approval on this look from the designer herself. “That suit on you 😍💓💫,” Ratajkowski commented on the photo. Slipping into this suit won’t transport you to Lipa’s zen getaway, but it will certainly get you ready for beach season.

