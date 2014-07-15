Since I was born-and-raised on the beach, one of my favorite things to wear in the summer is a bikini. Half the time, I layer one under my clothes during the hot months, so I'm never not prepared for a spontaneous trip to the beach or pool. But when the heat is soaring, I don’t reach for just any bikini: I’m always looking for the most revealing swimsuits I can find that are comfortable in high temperatures but also chic. If you too are searching for great bikinis that cover nothing, keep reading.

Itsy bitsy bikinis do double duty. Not only are they eye-catching at the beach, but you don't have to worry about getting weird tan lines from your bathing suit. Revealing swimwear means annoying tan lines likely won’t show when you throw on your favorite summer sun dress later.

Of course, there are completely unique suits out there for all your unique tastes. And then there are the barely-there bikinis that command attention. They are definitely sexy and head-turning. And they will ensure you don't feel too hot while basking in the sun.

In celebration of summer and wearing the least amount of clothes possible, check out these 20 suits that leave nothing to the imagination. There are mesh cutouts, deep V's, and sheer materials galore.

1. The Mesh Swimsuit

This sexy sheer one-piece covers only the absolutely necessary areas.

2. The Revealing Swimwear One-Piece

I'd suggest to wear this one when you don't plan to spend all day in the sun to avoid random tan lines — but let’s be honest, the style is worth it.

3. Super Strappy Bikini

With this strappy bikini that covers basically nothing, the sexy factor rises to a whole new level.

4. The Sheer One-Piece Swimsuit

It’s perfect for showing off that tattoo you got on your 18th birthday.

5. The Strappy Cutout Monokini

This bathing suit may be a one-piece, but it's far from conservative.

6. The Bandit Bikini

Straps, straps, straps! This ‘90s-inspired bikini also comes in a bold cobalt color that can’t be ignored.

7. The Totally Sheer One-Piece

With these bold sheer panels, this one piece is the perfect optical illusion.

8. The Fishnet Bikini

Finally, I found the fishnet bikini you’ve all been waiting for in a classic style that you’ll wear again and again.

9. The Caged Bikini

Embrace that criss-cross style from the ‘90s that’s back in a major way thanks to Jacquemus.

10. The Zip-Front Swimsuit

Zip up or down at your leisure with this sporty one piece.

11. The Sports Illustrated–Worthy Swimsuit

Reminiscent of a Sports Illustrated spread, this swimsuit features a great retro silhouette and plenty of tan summer skin.

12. The Off-Shoulder Bikini

Who knew a bathing suit with sleeves could show so much skin? This neckline mimics your favorite top but for the beach.

13. The Asymmetrical Cutout Swimsuit

If you’re looking for a cutout that turns heads for more reasons than just the skin you show, this is the suit for you.

14. The Under Boob Slit Swimsuit

For a bit of skin that isn’t totally revealing, consider the under boob slit suit.

15. The Snap-Front Swimsuit

For a youthful play on the deep-V front, opt for a style with snaps.

16. The Strappy Top One-Piece Swimsuit

Can’t decide between a bikini and a one-piece? Consider a suit that is equal parts both with this strappy, triangle-top suit.

17. The Scoop-Back Swimsuit

Not into showing skin on the front? An open back suit will do the trick.

18. The Barely There Bikini

String bikinis have nothing on this crossover number in a pretty summer-friendly hue.

19. The O-Ring Bikini

Just to show off that little bit of extra skin on top, chose a strapless number with playful keyhole detail.

20. The Classic String Bikini

Sometimes you just need the skin-baring classic. This iconic style boasts bows on both side of your bikini bottoms.