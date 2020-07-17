Dwyane Wade’s New Sneaker Design Is A Touching Tribute To His Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade is launching a sneaker collaboration with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning, and one pair carries a special message. Wade showed off a pride-themed pair of sneakers on his Instagram, modeled by his very own daughter, Zaya. The 13-year-old recently came out as transgender to the public and made her first red carpet appearance back in March at the Truth Awards in Los Angeles, wearing matching green, black, and hot pink looks with her father and step mother, Gabrielle Union.

In the Instagram post, Wade writes, “Proud pops moment for me creating these shoes for @zayawade #Wow8 #pride.” In the photo, Zaya sits on a chair wearing the rainbow-colored kicks, sporting a black T-shirt with a colorful pride logo as well as skinny jeans and black socks.

Dwyane Wade shared more photos of the sneakers in his Instagram stories, like a pic of Zaya and her sister Kaavia as well as one of himself and Zaya together, captioned “Pride for Zaya.”

Back in March, Wade supported his daughter on the social media platform, writing of her red carpet appearance, “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”