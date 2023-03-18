If you prefer to stick with one piercing per ear, there are still plenty of ways to rock the multi-earring look. Earrings that look like multiple piercings are cleverly designed to give the appearance of two or more pieces of jewelry, whether you opt for small hoops, climbers, or a stud with an attached clip-on cuff.

What To Consider When Shopping For Earrings That Look Like Multiple Piercings

Style

You’ll have an array of solid metal and sparkly cubic zirconia-studded styles when it comes to shopping for earrings that make it look like you have multiple piercings. Crawlers, also known as climbers, feature long rows of studs, so they look like they’re “climbing” up your ear. They’re simple, elegant, and particularly effective in giving you the look of multiple piercings on your lower ear. Double- or triple-hoop earrings —whether they wrap around your ear or are shaped like traditional posts — can make a bold fashion statement and give the appearance of wearing multiple cuffs. Just note that if you have long hair that you wear down, you’ll want to make sure your strands don’t get caught in the rings. Last, if you’re looking for something edgy and dramatic, chain earrings with cuffs you can clip to your upper ears provide the illusion of a helix (read: upper-ear cartilage) piercing.

Materials

Most earrings are made with sterling silver or other metals plated in gold, but you’ll want to pay close attention if you're sensitive to nickel — which approximately 30% of people are. If that’s you, the best earrings for sensitive ears will be made from sterling silver, surgical steel, or materials plated in 18-karat gold (note that 18-karat gold is less likely to cause irritation than 14-karat gold, which may sometimes contain small amounts of nickel). Though less common, some people are allergic to other common earring materials — if you’re not sure what’s irritating your ears, a dermatologist can do a patch test to help determine the culprit.

From everyday earrings you’ll reach for constantly, to sparkly pairs that are perfect for special occasions, I’ve rounded up some of the best earrings that look like multiple piercings, in a variety of styles.

1 These Ultra-Sparkly Crawlers That Come In Multiple Styles PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Crawler Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Both subtle and unique, these crawler earrings are a popular pick designed with sparkly cubic zirconia crystals. The earrings are plated in 14-karat gold that comes in white, yellow, and rose shades, and the posts are made from sterling silver. Besides this lovely pair, there are several other styles to pick from, including arrows and simple “studs” that make it look like you have three piercings. According to a reviewer: “Love this look! Gives off the appearance of having multiple piercings without the extra holes! I’ve worn this in the shower and has not turned color or lost its sheen!” Materials: 14-karat gold-plated metal (material not disclosed), sterling silver posts | Nickel free? Not specified | Available colors: White gold, yellow gold, rose gold | Available styles: 9

2 The Unique Triple Huggie Earrings With An Eclectic Look Obidos 14-Karat Gold-Plated Triple-Huggie Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Giving the appearance of triple-pierced ears, these huggie earrings feature three hoops, each with its own distinct appearance. This pair features cubic zirconia stones, but you can also opt for solid-metal styles or a set that features a teardrop crystal. The brass earrings are plated in 14-karat yellow gold for a classic aesthetic. According to a reviewer: “Not too heavy, and super trendy with the look of additional cuffs while using only the pierced hole. These are cute and stylish. Wore them to a concert recently and my friends asked if I got new piercings!” Materials: 14-karat gold-plated brass | Nickel free? Not specified | Available colors: Yellow gold | Available styles: 7

3 These Chain Earrings That Make It Look Like You Have A Helix Piercing SLUYNZ 18-Karat Gold-Plated Cuff Chain Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want a pair with a cool, edgy vibe, these tassel earrings fit the bill. The long chain can be threaded all the way through your piercing, while the cuff fits snugly over the top of your ear to make it look like you have a helix piercing. Made from sterling silver and 18-karat gold, the earrings are nickel free. In addition to standard silver, yellow gold, and rose gold options, these earrings also come in a unique fourth shade: black gold. According to a reviewer: “These are so sweet and pretty! I bought them because i liked the cuff and the chain and I was not disappointed. You can wear one in one ear and a stud in the other, or you can wear both. Very simple, and don't worry about something tugging your ear!” Materials: 18-karat gold, sterling silver | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: Silver, gold, rose gold, black gold | Available styles: 1

4 These Star-Shaped Climbers That Are Simple & Fun KITEENAL Sterling Silver Star Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Playful and modern, these star-shaped crawlers come in gold, rose gold, and silver finishes. The cute earrings give the appearance of multiple studs lining your lower ear. They’re made of sterling silver, and the brand specifically states that they’re free of nickel, making them a great choice for sensitive ears. According to a reviewer: “I have extremely sensitive ears so I can’t wear long, dangly or heavy earrings. I purchased these and they have not disappointed. Good quality, sturdy metal. Does not give my ears any discomfort whatsoever. In fact I forget that I even have them in at times.” Materials: Sterling silver | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: Silver, gold, rose gold | Available styles: 1 (stars)

5 These Cuffed Climbers That Come In 15+ Jewel Tones Weinuo Climber Hoop Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can make a bold statement with these crystal climbers, which feature a cuff that gives the appearance of a low helix piercing. The heart-shaped cubic zirconia crystals come in a wide array of jewel tones, including amethyst, emerald, and peridot — and you can opt for a design with a mix of colors. The posts are made of sterling silver, while the crystals are set in gold-plated brass. (Note that the karats are not disclosed). According to a reviewer: “These earrings fit so well I never have to worry that they’re going to fold downward like many climbers do. The stud anchors it at the bottom and the cuff at the top makes sure it stays in place. These are actually a type of climber, but much better. They’re very glamorous and sparkly.” Materials: Sterling silver, gold-plated brass | Nickel free? Not specified | Available colors: 18 | Available styles: 1

6 A Pair Of Double-Twist Earrings With Cute Star Details SLUYNZ Sterling Silver Star Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon An understated pick, these tiny earrings feature a pair of small stars that make it look like you have a double piercing. You have your pick of 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver and rhodium-plated sterling silver. To boot, the brand notes that they’re free of nickel. Thanks to their lightweight, simple design, they’re great for casual, everyday wear. According to a reviewer: “These are very tiny, but I actually think their size keeps them from looking tacky. They are adorable and go with a lot of things. I bought them to wear with my Wendy Darling outfit, to represent Neverland, the 2nd star to the right.” Materials: Rhodium-plated sterling silver, 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: Silver, yellow gold

7 These Wrap Earrings That Look Like 2 Small Hoops Kaiya 14-Karat Gold-Plated Double-Twist Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These double-twist earrings feature hoops that are spaced well apart, effectively achieving the illusion of two piercings. A low-key look that’s perfect for everyday wear, this pair is available in two sizes (2 millimeters and 2.5 millimeters), both of which are moderately small. They’re made from brass, with 14-karat gold platings in your choice of silver or gold finishes. According to a reviewer: “These are even cuter in person! They were a little tricky to put in the first time, but I love them! I love that the first part is thicker and bigger and the second loop is small and dainty. They came really nicely packaged with designated "right" and "left" earrings including instructions for use AND for care. Very nice!” Materials: Brass plated in 14-karat gold | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: Silver, yellow gold | Available styles: 1

8 The Double-Hoop Earrings With A Low-Key Touch Of Sparkle LOYATA 14-Karat Gold-Plated Double-Hoop Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want an everyday option with just a bit of sparkle, these double-twist earrings are an elegant option. The smaller of the two hoops wraps around your lobe, and features tiny cubic zirconia crystals. They’re made from 14-karat gold-plated brass, and if you don’t want any sparkle at all, they’re also available in a minimalist all-gold design. According to a reviewer: “These are so beautiful. I love the double hoop trend [...] The earrings are really nice quality and are so dainty and pretty. I didn’t expect them to be this nice but they really are!” Materials: 14-karat gold-plated brass | Nickel free? Not specified | Available colors: Gold | Available styles: 11 (2 that look like multiple-piercing earrings)

9 These Chunky Triple-Hoop Earrings That Are Bold & Chic EASYSO 14-Karat Gold-Plated Chunky Triple-Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Featuring three chunky rings apiece, these triple-hoop earrings perfectly complement a bold, chic ensemble, and make it look like you have multiple piercings set close together. Made from sterling silver, the earrings are plated in 14-karat gold, and the maker specifically states that they’re free of nickel. They come in your choice of yellow, white, or rose gold finishes, but note that this pair may be a bit heavier than other options. According to a reviewer: “Love these earrings! I feel they look like the electric picks nirvana earrings. I wear these to the beach and pool. Good size and light weight.” Materials: Sterling silver, 14-karat gold | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: Gold, silver, rose gold | Available styles: 1

10 These Stunning Climbers With Staggered Rectangular Crystals AMORAMOR & FOREVER 14-Karat Gold-Plated Climber Earrings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These statement-making climber earrings are a modern pick, featuring rectangular cubic zirconia crystals set in a staggered line. They’re made of sterling silver with 14-karat gold plating, and the brand specifies that they’re nickel free. Offering a gorgeous shine that elevates any look, they come in multiple finish options, as well as a design that uses black gems. According to a reviewer: “These earrings are STUNNING. They are larger than most of my other crawler-type earrings, and very very sparkly. I plan on buying them in every color option available. I have gotten nonstop compliments on these whenever I wear them.” Materials: Sterling silver, 14-karat gold | Nickel free? Yes | Available colors: 4 | Available styles: 1

11 These Simple Yet Elegant Stud Crawlers That Are Just So Pretty PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Crawler Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Featuring a delicate set of five rounded cubic zirconia studs, these elegant crawler earrings are great for those who want a pair that’s suited for everyday wear. The metal settings (material not disclosed) are plated in 14-karat gold, and the posts are sterling silver. You can take your pick from white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold shades. Wear them with the crystals running along your ear, or rotate them downwards to create a drop-style look. According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love these earrings! They look so much more expensive than they were and the best part is they don’t irritate my sensitive skin. I wear them in the shower and leave them in for days and they are still sparkling!” Materials: 14-karat gold-plated metal (material not disclosed), sterling silver posts | Nickel free? Not specified | Available colors: White gold, yellow gold, rose gold | Available styles: 1