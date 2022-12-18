The temporary tattoos of the jewelry world, the best clip-on earrings offer all the accessorizing benefits of their pierced counterparts, with zero body alteration required. Whether ornate or simple, gold or silver, sparkly or subtle, if your earlobes crave a little non-committal fun, there’s a clip on-earring out there for you.

Since clip-on earrings are secured with a clasp, you’ll want to check the reviews to ensure they’re comfortable and don’t pinch too tightly. Along those lines, you’ll also want to look for an earring that’s light enough to wear all day, without weighing down your lobes uncomfortably (or slipping off them entirely). And if you have a sensitivity to metals other than pure gold or silver, look for clip-on earrings that are labeled as hypoallergenic and/or free of skin-irritating lead or nickel. If that’s not indicated in the listing, consult the reviews to see if any shoppers have experienced irritation. Rest assured, I’ve scoured the reviews to make sure the picks below are approved by discerning shoppers.

Now, let’s talk style. If you’re looking for a clip-on earring you can wear everyday, with multiple outfits, look for a classic shape like a simple hoop or faux-pearl stud. Love making a statement? Try a clip-on earring decorated with vibrant, multicolored jewels. Sculptural earrings have been making appearances on the runways, and are such a chic way to make even the most basic of outfits really pop. And for those who have pierced ears but are looking for ways to add a little extra oomph to your ear, consider an ear cuff that offers the illusion of an additional piercing.

Whether you’ve already got pierced ears and want to try out a different look, or you prefer to be piercing-free, the best clip-on earrings ahead are a no-fuss way to amplify your ear candy.

1 This Popular Ear Cuff With Subtle Sparkle PAVOI Round Huggie Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this highly rated ear cuff alone or with an earful of other pieces, it’ll add some subtle, eye-catching sparkle. Boasting over 8,000 ratings, it’s plated in 14-karat gold and rimmed with premium cubic zirconia studs, this ear cuff is hypoallergenic, free of lead and nickel, and available in either yellow, white, or rose gold colors, with ten variations each — like differently sized stones, plain hoops, and beaded styles. And if you’ve been debating a double or helix piercing, this is the perfect, commitment-free way to try out the look. Enthusiastic review: “I have been debating on getting a conch and helix piercing so I got these to help me decide. I love these, they are so cute and comfortable. They helped me decide, got an appointment scheduled to get my piercings. I’m still gonna wear these though. [...] I was able to put them on my ears easily. They were a little loose but I tightened them and now they fit perfect. They stay in place and don’t fall off. I have even slept with them in with no problems. They can be removed easily. Highly recommend! I love them!” Styles/Colors: 10 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

2 These Dangle Clip-On Earrings In An Editorial, Sculptural Shape TONLUYAX Geometry Clip On Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon The striking sculptural shape and burnished gold finish of these dangle clip-on earrings make them look so expensive, but they won’t set you back more than $15. Free of nickel and lead, these earrings also feature a non-slip backing to keep them in place. They’re as versatile as they are statement-making, adding a luxe touch to casual outfits like denim on denim, or complementing evening-appropriate slip dresses. You have 17 more stylish, artistic variations to choose from, too. Enthusiastic review: “Earrings look exactly as they are pictured. These clip-ons have a firm fit, but do not too tight. Love the size and color!” Styles/Colors: 18 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

3 This Set Of 4 Gold Hoop Clip-On Earrings For Lots Of Options LAXPICOL Lanxy Twisted Clip On Earrings (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hoop earrings are a staple no jewelry collection should be without, and this pack of clip-on hoops gives you the option of four different sizes, so you can accessorize your outfit perfectly. Made of a metal alloy, they feature a delicate twisted texture sure to add effortless elegance to outfits ranging from casual to dressy. Try pairing the large hoops with a black turtleneck, high-waisted denim, and a sleek heel for a chic and simple date night look. Note that the brand doesn’t specify whether these are hypoallergenic, so if you have a known metal allergy, you may want to opt for another style on this list. Enthusiastic review: “These earrings are very cute and true to size.Can also wear for a full day at work or out and about without them becoming too tight on my ears.” Styles/Colors: 3 | Hypoallergenic: Not Listed

4 A Pair Of Small & Chunky Clip-On Hoop Earrings For Everyday FAMARINE 14K Gold Cut Hoop Clip On Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Princess Diana would surely approve of these gold clip-on hoops; the small, 1-inch diameter balancing the chunky silhouette is the sort of proportional elegance characteristic of ‘80s- and ‘90s-inspired trends. Lead- and nickel-free, these hypoallergenic earrings feature a gleaming, high-gloss gold finish that’ll brighten any outfit, but they weight under an ounce, so they’re lightweight enough to wear all day long. Enthusiastic review: “I bought a pair of the gold and silver clip on hoops. I love them! They are so comfortable and light weight, you don’t even know they are on. I was trying on shirts over and over and they never budged off my ear. Very impressed.” Styles/Colors: 11 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

5 A Statement-Making Gold Ear Cuff That Cheats A Triple Piercing MYEARS 14K Gold Filled Ear Cuff Amazon $10 See On Amazon A triple-banded design lends this statement-making ear cuff the look of a multiple helix piercings, all in one gorgeous (and piercing-free) piece. Hypoallergenic and plated with 14-karat gold, shoppers rave about the way this simple gold cuff can add instant edge to your look, awarding them a 4.5-star rating overall. You’ll find over twenty more styles in this listing as well, all equally eye-catching — think spikes, twists, and even a pair studded with faux sapphires. Enthusiastic review: “Love the look these give my ears, without having to get a piercing! Comfortable to wear all day, i take them off to sleep. Very stylish & easy to put on & take off. Would buy again.” Styles/Colors: 24 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

6 This Pair Of Timeless Clip-On Faux-Pearl Studs Yoursfs Tiny Pearl Clip On Earrings Amazon $8 See On Amazon She’s beauty, she’s grace — toss on this pair of minimalist, faux-pearl clip-on studs anytime your ‘fit needs a dash of Grace Kelly-esque sophistication. Crafted of a hypoallergenic, 18-karat gold plated alloy and faux pearls in a variety of hues, these timeless and simple earrings would look beautiful worn with a cashmere sweater and leather loafers for work, or a little black dress for cocktails. Enthusiastic review: “These are beautiful earrings. Plenty of shine but not too shiny. They are the perfect size for your ear. Great to pair with any occasion.” Styles/Colors: 7 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

7 These Vintage-Inspired French Knot Clip-On Earrings Yoursfs French Knot Clip On Earrings Amazon $5 See On Amazon The refined French knot design of these clip-on earrings are a little bit ‘80s-by-way-of-the-’60s, and a classic any way you slice it. Plated in 18-karat gold, shoppers rave that these hypoallergenic earrings are comfortable and go with everything; what an easy and elegant addition to your jewelry collection. Lean into the vintage vibe and pair them with an oversized blazer, straight-leg jeans, and cowboy boots. For a touch more drama, opt for the style with a drop pearl. Enthusiastic review: “I am SO particular about what I put on my ears. They can’t be too big or small. These look seriously good to wear for every day or evening wear. Goes with everything?! You bet! I love them.” Styles/Colors: 5 | Hypoallergenic: Yes

8 A Pair Of Dangly Pearl Clip-On Earrings That Are So High Fashion OCCFAE Clip On Drop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a high fashion moment, try pairing these clip-on drop earrings with a thick, wintry tweed overcoat or a wool suit; the faux pearls will add a shimmery contrast to more substantial, sensible materials. Featuring gold-plated accents and dangling faux pearls of decreasing size, the clip backing is reinforced with a nonslip mat to ensure they stay secure. Not a pearl person? You’ll find several more chic, statement-making styles in this listing, including a couple of two-packs, so you’re sure to find one that’s perfect for you. Enthusiastic review: “These were even more beautiful in person than they are in the pictures. I wore them for 12 hours at a Renassiance Faire and they did not hurt my ears or budge. They look expensive and are worth every penny. I received many compliments and people were shocked to learn they were clip ons. I have already purchased 3 more pairs of these as well as 4 other styles to try. I can't wait to receive them.” Styles/Colors: 16 | Hypoallergenic: Yes