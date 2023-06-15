Anastasia “Tas” Pagonis is only 19 years old, yet is a world record-breaking swimmer, and now, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ newest partner. She also just so happens to be blind, losing her usable sight at only 14 years of age (though that has hardly stopped her).

You may have seen Pagonis’ viral videos on your TikTok For You page, advocating for different-abled people as well as inspiring watchers to their prioritize health, both mental and physical. And through e.l.f.’s new heartfelt series aptly named Show Your(s)e.l.f., Tas is the first modern muse to share with Bustle (and the world) that she is able to “break down stereotypes about blindness,” all while sharing her authentic self and passion for makeup.

Below, she speaks on her partnership with the beloved brand, trying new things without fear, and what led her to find solace in swimming.

I'd love to learn more about your story and personal journey, as well as what ultimately led you to swim competitively.

I’ll give you the short version. I ended up losing my usable vision when I was 14. I originally played soccer when I was younger, [but] my doctor recommended that I try less of a contact sport — that’s how I got into swimming. I fell in love with it right when I got in the pool. It felt like freedom and my happy place.

I ended up losing more [of my] vision, and honestly, relearn how to swim all over again. It was really hard for me trying to figure out ‘how am I going to know if the wall is coming up,’ [or] ‘how am I going to stay straight?’

How do you feel when you're almost weightless and without sight in the water?

Fun fact, for the classification that I swim for, we all wear completely blacked-out goggles, so any vision that I originally did have I don’t have in the pool.

It’s definitely a very scary and freeing experience all at the same time. There are a lot of things that go through my head, but when I’m in the groove, there’s nothing that makes me feel more free and happier than moving my body, getting my endorphins going, and honestly just feeling the water on my hands.

I feel like all around, I’m a very fearless person.

For many beginners, makeup can be another super intimidating thing to overcome. How did you discover an appreciation for makeup, and how does wearing it make you feel?

I’ve always loved makeup, I’ve been doing it since I was young — I was the sassy little girl, as you could imagine.

My mom taught me the basics when I was younger, and when I lost my vision, [makeup] wasn’t something that I wanted to lose either because I knew how beautiful and powerful it made me feel. Makeup makes you feel more confident, like you can go out and attack the world.

What does it feel like to partner with such a beloved brand like e.l.f.? What are some of your personal favorite products from them?

E.l.f. and I connected so well because [their products are] for ‘all eyes, lips, and faces.’ It’s also a clean [and cruelty-free] brand, which is really important to me. I have a guide dog, Radar, who is my lifeline and best friend, and I don’t know why [that standard] isn’t everywhere.

[They are] a company that really wants to change the world. They don’t just talk the talk.

Between your eyes, lips, and face — which feature on yourself do you like to play up the most with makeup?

I hate when makeup feels super heavy or like it’s weighing me down, [so] foundations I usually don’t use too, too often — but the Halo Glow feels super lightweight on my skin.

I like to keep my eyes more on the natural side for day to day, but I do love a good lip liner and plumping lip gloss.