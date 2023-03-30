ICYMI: e.l.f. Cosmetics most recently tapped living icon Jennifer Coolidge for the its first ever Super Bowl commercial. And just before that, the brand partnered with TikTok’s favorite celeb Meghan Trainor for a glowing winter campaign. In other words? E.l.f. has proven itself time and time again as the people’s beauty brand. Its newest collection — a playful, blue-hued line created in collaboration with a clothing brand beloved for its denim — is unexpected, but seriously *so* good.

The cult-fave denim dealers in question? None other than American Eagle. And for Millennials and Gen Z girlies alike, it goes without saying that most have a pair or seven of their iconic jeans in their closets.

Just like a good pair of classic jeans, the three new e.l.f. goodies from the collab are effortless for everyday use, but also feature some very on-trend, Y2K-inspired washed denim blue eyeshadow pigments (that are similar to the hues most recently seen on none other than Kendall Jenner).

Of course, the Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette is colorful, but many of the 12 matte and shimmer shades are neutral and totally wearable for day to day. For a bit of skin love, its Get Cheeky Clay Mask is formulated for “both cheeks” (aka your complexion and your booty), and works to tighten, smooth, and refine those areas. And lastly, though the Perfect pHit Lip Balm is a deep shade of blue, the pH technology instantly transforms into a unique shade of natural, sheer pink for a burst of hydration and color.

Into the entire collection? Snag them all with their super limited edition Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault, that comes with a cool American Eagle denim makeup bag to fit your essentials.