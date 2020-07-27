e.l.f. Just Launched Two Products That'll Give Your Skin The Ultimate Summer Glow

If your beauty routine this summer has focused on a glowing complexion, e.l.f.'s new Face Oil Mists and Bite Sized Face Duos should be next on your shopping list. The affordable brand is launching six new mists and eight mini duos to achieve the bronzed, flushed, and dewy look you're going for this season.

Both the mists ($5) and the duos ($3) are available now on e.l.f.'s website, but they're also coming to Walmart online on Aug. 3 and in stores Aug. 11. The six mists combine essential oils with skincare ingredients to create a "wellness meets beauty" product, according to a statement from e.l.f. Options include everything from the Soothing Mist — a blend of neroli oil, orange blossom extract, and hyaluronic acid to promote moisture — to the Balancing Mist, which is said to "promote cognitive focus," according to the brand.

Each of the eight Bite Sized Face Duos includes one matte and one shimmer shade. Shoppers can choose between matte bronzer and blush shades that have been paired with complementary shimmering tones.

