Elsa Hosk continues to prove that her bag game is one of the best in the biz. She has a mouth-watering assortment of Hermès classics, including Birkins and Kellys of various sizes and colors (canary yellow, anyone?), that top every fashion girl’s list of dream bags.

Perhaps more impressively, she has the pulse on what’s about to catapult to it-level stardom. The Helsa Studio founder flexed this skill over the weekend when she shared her birthday ’fit and choice of arm candy.

Elsa’s B-Day Girl Look

The Scorpio supermodel, who celebrated her 37th birthday earlier this month, on Nov. 7, took to the boudoir for outfit inspiration. Instead of a snazzy, sparkly dress, she went the lingerie route and wore a camisole and skirt in a romantic rosy hue, which, paired together, resembled a slip dress. Both from Valentino, the top ($1,900) featured lace panels across the chest, while the satin skirt ($2,600) had a feather-trim on the midi hemline for a trifecta of textures.

Channeling Valentino’s — or more specifically, Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s — penchant for maximalism, Hosk threw on a bold leopard print coat, with chunky furry trims on the lapel and wrists. Since the bold print and fabric wasn’t enough, the statement outerwear also channeled the coquettecore trend with a massive black ribbon doubling as the coat’s fastener. Also from the Italian fashion house, Hosk’s choice of outerwear costs a whopping $11,000.

It’s In The Details

Hosk, whose aesthetic could typically be classified as understated chic, traded her go-to ethos for something more attention-grabbing. It was her birthday, after all. So, she paired her already busy look with another ornate item. Peep her sheer tights adorned with a black floral lace pattern. (If you thought leopard spots, bows, and flowers didn’t go together, Hosk will make you reconsider.)

The pièce de résistance of the look was ironically also its simplest: her black envelope-style arm candy. Meet the Valentino Garavani DeVain bag ($2,200). Its predecessor, simply called the “Vain” bag, launched in Spring 2025, while this more relaxed “DeVain” style ($2,200) made its debut during the label’s Cruise 2026 show. Since then, the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Dakota Johnson have been spotted carrying the same purse, proving it’s already an instant hit among the style set.