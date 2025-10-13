Most people who run errands reserve their wardrobe’s most raggedy contents for the task. Think: loose ratty T-shirts with holes, faded sweatpants, and other pieces they likely wouldn’t want their ex or frenemy to catch them in. They definitely wouldn’t be clutching rare designer bags, either. Elsa Hosk, however, isn’t most people. Even when the supermodel is off completing the most mundane tasks, she still manages to look chic.

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo dump of her errands outfit. Unsurprisingly, it was effortlessly sleek. What was unexpected, however, was the fact that she wore some of summer’s most ubiquitous pieces even though temperatures had already drastically dropped, proving that they’re just as wearable for fall.

Elsa’s Chocolate Co-Ords

True style stars know that you can get away with donning the most casual pieces with one style hack: keeping everything monochromatic. It immediately elevates any look and keeps it streamlined. Case in point: Hosk’s dark chocolate co-ords.

On top, she wore a long-sleeved sweater, a stretchy basic everyone likely already owns. She paired it with sports shorts from Alo in the same brown hue. Despite the elastic waistband, pockets, and overall sporty feel, the pairing still looked leveled-up; not at all like she was heading to the gym.

Her Controversial Shoes

To elevate the look (literally), she added a bit of a heel. Her choice was a pair of black heeled thong sandals, one of the most controversial shoe styles that trended this summer. Despite its polarizing effect, some of the chicest style stars, including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, were repeatedly spotted rocking them.

While the individual pieces Hosk wore were more summer-coded (read: shorts and heeled flip-flops), the fact that she paired them with a darker palette sent the look straight into fall territory.

Her Luxe Touches

Another easy way to upgrade any outfit is by adding posh pieces. In Hosk’s case, she pulled this trick off by carrying one of the most expensive bags in the market today: an Hermès Birkin. To keep it somewhat in the same tonal family, the Helsa Studio founder toted one in a light cocoa. The arm candy perfectly matched her Saint Laurent cap.

She’s a styling whiz.