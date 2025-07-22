Some style stars become so entwined with their aesthetics they practically become its flag bearers. Sofia Richie, for instance, became the face of “quiet luxury,” while Jenna Ortega was gothcore personified. You could practically substitute the celebs’ names for the styles and it would still make sense. (Jenna Ortega-core could easily evoke a vampy number.) The recent fashion icon who’s becoming inextricably linked with a TikTok-beloved “core” is Elsa Hosk.

Her Instagram is a trove of cottagecore inspo. When she’s not walking red carpets or going to the gym, her day-to-day style is straight out of a countryside-living Pinterest board. She dresses like she sips tea in floral-printed teacups, takes idyllic walks through meadows, and picks flowers from a field (read: nirvana) with her love of lace, eyelet, bows, and billowy pieces. She’s such a pro at the style, in fact, that she’s able to stretch the trend beyond its typically saccharine parameters. Take her latest look as an example, which expertly merged the coquettish style with lingerie dressing.

Elsa’s Nightgown-Inspired Dress

On Sunday, July 20, Hosk shared some snaps from the countryside. Against shrubs and other greenery, her light-blue dress utterly popped. She wore a nightgown-esque slip with a lace-trimmed plunging neckline. For an extra splash of coquette, two butter-yellow bows were tied onto the straps. Crafted in silk, it featured a fitted torso with a basque waistline, before billowing into a flowy floor-length skirt. As per usual, she was rocking Helsa Studio, her own label.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Ever the styling whiz, she leaned into the pop of yellow from her dress and matched it with an even brighter canary shade. Oh, and it just happened to be an Hermès Kelly, currently going for a whopping $24.7K on resale sites.

A Cottagecore Enthusiast

The following day, she shared even more looks that fit the cottagecore bill. One featured a blue button-down tucked into a billowy white wrap skirt, which she accessorized with a headscarf and a woven blue-and-white Prada tote. (Plus, peep her mesh flats, aka “naked shoes.”)

Elsewhere on her socials, she wore a third look in a similar color palette: a cropped blue button-down with teeny white drawstring shorts laced with delicate eyelet details. To match her coastal backdrop, she accessorized with a woven, raffia bag from Saint Laurent and leopard-print flats from Alaïa. Both outfits featured Helsa Studio clothing, as per usual.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Cottagecore queen.