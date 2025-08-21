Bubble skirt hive, rise! If you, too, rocked the poofed-up look in the early aughts and have been itching to dust off your fave pieces since, now’s the time to strut in your gumdrop styles.

The inflated silhouette slowly slithered back onto the runways last year, particularly at Jacquemus, Helmut Lang, and Christian Siriano. Fashion’s chicest savants quickly took notice, with the likes of Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ayo Edebiri rocking the whimsical look. Even Kylie Jenner, who’s partial to body-hugging silhouettes, traded her tight clothes for the balloon shape.

It didn’t seem like the bubble drummed up enough momentum to transition from fad to a trend with more longevity... until now. This week, another style star just stood behind the formerly maligned style. I’m talking about none other than Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Bubble Co-Ords

As a ready-to-wear label founder (Helsa Studio), part of Hosk’s job description is to be on the pulse of what’s hot in fashion and which trends have legs. Proof that the bubble does? Her latest ’fit.

On a trip to the beach, Hosk dressed the breezy part in a teeny ruched bralette, which also gave hints of bubble, and a high-waist, voluminous miniskirt. Unlike the chaotic stylings of yore, Hosk’s monochromatic take on the bubble was refreshingly sophisticated and sleek. It was also hella pricey. Designed by Alaïa — yet another sign pointing to the bubble’s impending renaissance — the bra goes for $850, while the skirt costs $2,090.

Embracing the summer, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel reached for the season’s staples, including controversial thong sandals (what else would you wear to the beach?!) and a net-style top-handle bag from Prada. This, too, costs an arm and a leg. Prepare to be set back $2,100 for the macramé statement piece.

She’s Not The Bubble’s Only Fan

Other style stars also saw potential in the bubble silhouette. Jenner, for example, had the same idea and took the bubble to the beach in June 2024, wearing a white bra and a mid-rise poofy mini.

Zendaya, meanwhile, rocked an off-the-shoulder number from Louis Vuitton last September with a hemline so short it could barely be called a dress. The poof, however? Practically inflated.

TL;DR: Volume is in.