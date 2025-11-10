May I suggest a slight tweak to the adage “not all superheroes wear capes?” I propose: Capes aren’t just for superheroes; supermodels wear them too. (Especially when they’re being philanthropic.)

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Elsa Hosk attended the annual Baby2Baby Gala, a fundraising fête that supports the nonprofit’s work in providing essential resources such as diapers, formula, and clothing to children in need. Other A-listers congregated at the function, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Alicia Keys, and Serena Williams, who was given the prestigious Giving Tree Award. Fittingly, at the charity event, Hosk wore a chic white dress with a billowing, floor-length cape.

Elsa’s Sophisticated Look

The former Victoria’s Secret angel sauntered down the green carpet in an immaculate white gown from her own ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio. (Hosk often models her brand’s own wares, taking to the streets in more casual ensembles and the occasional red carpet.) Made from jersey, the stretchy floor-length fabric clung to the contours of her frame. Though it featured a more modest bateau neckline (an Audrey Hepburn favorite), Hosk’s braless styling added a pinch of spice to the look.

The most resplendent feature of her otherwise “simple” dress, however, was it’s lengthy cape, attached to her faux cap sleeves. Crafted from the same fabric, the aqueous tail added drama to her every step.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

While the white version of this gown isn’t currently available online, a version in shocking pink is. In case you want to twin with the model, the dress will set you back $498.

She Rocked This Controversial Shoe

To glam up her jersey dress, she added several gilded statement pieces, including double layers of sculptural cuffs on each wrist and oversized studs in the shape of seashells. (Mermaidcore is alive and well, it seems.)

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of her ensemble was also the one that was left hidden half the time: her footwear. In similarly gilded fashion, she wore heeled thong sandals in a metallic gold hue. The toe-forward style has been one of 2025’s most divisive shoes and Hosk effortlessly made it red carpet-worthy.

Icon behavior.