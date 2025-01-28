Getting dressed in the morning is difficult enough without thinking about whether your lingerie matches each other or your outfit. Most mere mortals grab whatever is clean and hope for the best. The same goes for pajamas. Unless you have *someone special* over, most people wear mismatched sleepwear or a ratty T-shirt. The same rules apparently don’t apply to supermodels — especially Elsa Hosk.

As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Hosk has modeled her fair share of decadent intimates sets and chic loungewear. Though she hasn’t strutted down the retail giant’s runway since 2018, her standards when it comes to wearing undergarments and nightwear are still vertiginous; she doesn’t just wear matching sets, she also matches her sleep set with her lingerie.

Elsa’s Co-Ords Set

Over the weekend, Hosk wore a monochromatic brown look so streamlined — at least at first glance — she could’ve worn it to the ongoing Paris Couture Week and no one would’ve batted an eyelash. It wasn’t until she drew attention to the fact that she was, in fact, wearing pajamas that the set registered as familiar.

Repping her own brand, Helsa Studio, she wore a pinstripe button-down top in poplin, which she left unfastened to show a bit of cleavage.

Leaning into the coordinated look, she wore matching poplin pants in the same brown and white pinstripe. Unlike her top, her pants looked more like loungewear, with the visible white buttons traipsing the crotch area.

The comfy sleep-ready pieces weren’t the only items blanketed in the same stripes; her bra, fully peeking through her top, was also crafted in the same material.

Her Inspo? A Comfy Bear

Her pajamas still gave an air of sophistication, partly due to her outerwear: an oversized shaggy faux fur coat in a deep chocolate brown. The shaggy coat is a go-to of celebs like the Jenners and Hailey Bieber precisely because of its instant glam factor. Though TikTok and other fashion savants would call it the mob wife look, Hosk was inspired by something else entirely: wildlife.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Just a girl who likes to be comfy 🐻 in the new @helsastudio Pyjamas.”

She completed the look with a sleek back bun and eyeglasses.

Shop Her Look

If you were influenced to rock sleepwear out, Hosk’s striped pieces (including the brassiere) were all from her label Helsa. Available at Revolve and FWRD, her shirt goes for $188, pants for $198, and bra for $88.

Matching your bra to your pajamas is boss-level styling.