Nothing can keep Kylie Jenner from wearing latex... not even the sweltering heat of the dry, dry desert. After launching a latex-exclusive Khy collection last month, in collaboration with Poster Girl, the reality TV star has been rocking the unforgiving, fitted fabric nonstop, regardless of locale. And her latest latex jaunt? Coachella.

Kylie’s Latex Look

Many festivalgoers tend to go for a semblance of comfort at Coachella. Not Jenner. On Friday, April 11, she made a surprise appearance at Revolve Festival’s pool party, an event co-hosted by her canned cocktail brand, Sprinter. Guests like Julia Fox, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Emma Roberts, among others, were welcome to try the brand’s latest offering: the fruity Palm Springs Pack, which included pink lemonade, mango, pineapple, and strawberry flavors.

As an extremely involved CEO, she didn’t just show up to support the brand and oversee the label’s activations, she also chicly matched one of the vibrant cans and rocked a mango yellow number.

Jenner’s wardrobe choice was relatively simple, at least silhouette-wise. She wore a halter ensemble with a micro mini hem and a décolletage-baring plunge. What sent her look over the top, however, was its shiny, rubbery fabrication.

Sophie Sahara

Though the dress isn’t currently available on Khy’s website, there’s a chance it’s from the label. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has a habit of test-driving Khy’s pieces IRL before dropping collections they’re part of, so stay tuned.

Her Controversial Shoes

It wasn’t just the dress that wasn’t desert-friendly, her shoes weren’t either. Eschewing practicality altogether, she wore heeled thong sandals, aka one of summer’s most controversial trends.

Sophie Sahara

A New Styling Hack

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for the Sprinter founder to coordinate with the drinks she’s promoting. Early this month, she starred in the Palm Springs Pack’s campaign wearing a pineapple yellow latex bandeau and matching high-waisted skirt. The yellow hue perfectly matched the logo of the pineapple-flavored drink she held, with a straw to her lips.

Last May, Jenner starred in Sprinter’s summer 2024 campaign looking like a modern-day pin-up girl. She wore a white button-down tied under her breasts for a cropped fit, booty jorts, and red mules. Unsurprisingly, the color palette perfectly matched her white bottle with a red logo.

A few weeks later, Jenner released new images from Sprinter’s summer campaign. This time, she starred alongside her two BFFs Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. Stripping to nothing but bikinis, each one wore a set that matched the cans they were holding.

It’s tradition and it’s genius.