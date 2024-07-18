If you need photos to pin on your summer moodboard, just take a look at Elsa Hosk’s feed. From all-white ensembles to the slinkiest thong bikinis, the supermodel practically curated the wardrobe of the season via her label, Helsa Studio. Thankfully, she continues to deliver.

On Monday, July 15, she dropped yet another campaign of cottagecore dresses, linen staples, and poplin sets — easy must-haves for warm temps. It wouldn’t be an Elsa Hosk campaign, however, if there weren’t a few risqué looks. For this collection, the model embraced the exposed bra trend.

Elsa Wore A Bra As A Top

Posing against a serene body of water, Hosk wore a three-piece set in one photo. Unlike typical sets relegated to the confines of boardrooms, her suiting veered more towards lingerie. She wore a pinstripe poplin bra as a top paired with a matching “house short.” As her makeshift coverup, she wore an oversize button-up that she left completely open.

All three pieces are currently available to shop. The top retails for $88, the shorts $148, while the shirt is available for $228.

More Bras, Right This Way

In another look, Hosk sat at the tip of a boat in nothing but a black version of the poplin bra and a matching bubble skirt. Both retail for $88 and $198, respectively. To complete the look, she tied an inky scarf around her head and wore sunglasses.

While the other bra-centric looks involved ditching tops altogether, her other lingerie-forward outfit was a lot more subtle. She wore a pleated long-sleeved white top with a mock neck ($198) that completely showed off her brassiere ($98) underneath. The Helsa Studio founder paired it with white shorts.

She Flaunted Her Bra In Another Campaign

Mere days later, on Thursday, July 18, the supermodel landed another campaign, this time for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. As expected from the intimates and shapewear label, the imagery of the new Milky Sheer collection was utterly daring.

Among the many diaphanous pieces that Hosk modeled, including bodysuits, dresses, and leggings, was another bra-focused outfit. In this one, she wore a sky blue bandeau bra paired with high-waist underwear. To complete the look, she wore a long tube skirt like a dress.

If you, too, are inclined to copy this look — you definitely can. The bandeau retails for $28, the full brief for $20, and the skirt for $64.

NGL, I want them all.