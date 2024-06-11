Elsa Hosk has been really committed to her all white summer style lately. All you have to do is take one glance at her Instagram feed to see the model’s blanched out aesthetic. In the last five days alone, she has shared five different monochromatic outfits with her followers — now that’s impressive.

The Helsa founder is a walking warm weather mood board and I’m not complaining because it’s clearly working for her. Maxis, minis, even white tights — Hosk knows what she likes and honestly, I’m really into her looks, too. As for the fact that she manages not to stain every single outfit? That’s beyond me... but seriously good for her.

Elsa’s Five All White Looks

First up? The organza micro mini shirt dress Hosk wore while roaming around Paris. Comprised of a collared button down attached to a pleated hip band, the style had a super short and flouncy skirt. Hosk added a pair of sheer white tights (which have been trending recently) to round out her look.

For accessories, she wore her ivory half moon bag from The Row and a pair of off-white pointed leather mules from the same designer.

In another look from her Parisian trip, Hosk dressed in a piece from her own brand, Helsa. The founder went for an oversized turtleneck which she rolled up at the sleeves. She paired it with a cute mini skirt that had a similar vibe to the one she wore previously.

The model accessorized with a pair of Comme Si socks and the shoes that everyone is talking about this season: the Alaïa studded ballerina flat. In a bold move, Hosk placed her green Hermés Kelly bag with gold hardware on the floor beside her.

Casual.

From there, Hosk made her way over to her hometown of Stockholm wearing an eyelet Helsa midi skirt and a vintage-inspired YSL T-shirt. She wore a chocolate brown leather bomber jacket and a pair of western style cowboy boots for the chilly Swedish weather.

The designer is getting some good use out of her half moon handbag.

Later, Hosk shared an image from a brand campaign that she did with Istanbul-based brand Hanc. She modeled the brand’s merlot-colored handbag and slingback kitten heels white wearing another head-to-toe white look: tights, a sleeveless tank top, and a thick headband.

Lastly, Hosk looked elegant as ever as she wore a plunging gown from her own brand. The long-sleeve dress was made from jersey fabric and features delicate draping on the chest. The $228 skin tight maxi dress, though appearing super elegant, actually looks really comfortable and stretchy.

The perfect blend of fashion and function for your next black tie affair.

I’m not sure if she realizes, but Hosk just fully styled out my perfect summer wardrobe. So big thanks to her!