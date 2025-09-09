Before freeing the nip became ubiquitous in the fashion realm, stars reserved the act for bigger style moments and in spaces where being daring would be celebrated. Fashion icons wore their voluminous tulle gowns at the different legs of Fashion Week and strutted down awards show red carpets in extravagant “naked” gowns.

The most adventurous dressers, however, are skilled at normalizing the risqué look, wearing it to perform mundane activities or styling it with the most basic pieces. Elsa Hosk, for example, took denims, aka the epitome of casual, and chicly gave it the nip-forward treatment.

Elsa’s See-Through Top & Jeans Look

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Helsa Studio founder starred in her latest campaign for denim brand DL1961’s Fall 2025 collection. Predictably, the entire shoot was infused with her signature spicy DNA.

In one layout, she wore a black top with billowy sleeves in fabric that was utterly diaphanous, fully freeing nip. The sheer material also fully exposed her inky undies, which she pulled high up for a visible waistband effect. To balance out her flowy top, she tucked it into high-rise jeans in a sleek cigarette cut ($229) and finished her look with pointed-toe pumps.

DL1961

She Wore A Controversial Denim Style

Hosk continued to put a spicy spin on denim in the rest of her campaign. In one photo, she wore a faux button-down (replete with a collar and long sleeves) but with no buttons, just a navel-deep plunge. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel paired it with an oversized cement gray blazer and relaxed barrel jeans ($245). The silhouette, inspired by the convex shape of a barrel, has been polarizing fashion fans since it went viral last year. Hosk’s take, however, with the boxy top and a skin-baring touch, balanced out the baggy fit.

DL1961

A Second Sheer Look

Hosk donned another see-through number with a more ’70s-inspired vibe. On top, she wore a knit turtleneck in a navy blue with a flimsy ribbed fabrication. Looking like a supermodel from that decade, she tucked it into high-rise indigo jeans with a bootcut ($219).

DL1961

These and more silhouettes are currently available to shop. If you need styling inspo, look no further than Hosk.