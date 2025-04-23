Elsa Hosk has one of the dreamiest wardrobes. The supermodel has worked with an impressive cohort of designers and labels who are a call away whenever she needs an outfit. Plus, she has her own RTW brand, Helsa Studio, that practically doubles as her closet. But it’s her vacation wardrobe that’s proving to be more impressive.

Mere mortals know that packing for vacation is essentially outfit calculus. With limited space, planning several looks to match the weather, itinerary, and a variety of other unknown factors is a challenge. Even the best travelers succumb to forced mixing and matching, outfit repeating, or foregoing any semblance of panache. Hosk, however, seems to operate under different travel rules, because her style isn’t cramped by the confines of her suitcase. In fact, her most recent jet-setting fashion was practically a runway of the buzziest trends.

Elsa’s Plunging Blue Dream

Hosk has been sharing photos from her latest trip to Japan, taking her followers along for the ride. Among photos of mouth-watering snacks and picturesque locales, the supermodel also shared the ’fits she wore. And you better believe they were hella chic.

In one photo, Hosk looked dreamy in Helsa Studio’s plunging periwinkle maxi with a cinched waist and a flowy skirt. To complete the look, she draped a matching chiffon shawl in the same cool shade around her body and slipped into white kitten-heeled pumps from Prada.

Her Cheugy Dress Over Leggings

Elsewhere on the trip, she went for monochromatic whites. She wore a strapless dress with a circular, skater skirt-style mini that gave the ultimate ballerina vibe. Hosk wore it over pants, a cheugy styling technique that dominated the early aughts.

Further leaning into the trending dancer aesthetic, she chose ’80s-era stirrup leggings, which also matched her ballet flats.

Her Carrie-esque Rosette

Hosk also changed into a ruby number during the trip, which included a scallop-trimmed sweater and a beret affixed with a massive rosette. If you immediately thought “Carrie Bradshaw,” you’re not the only one. The 3D appliqué was the fictional SATC character’s favorite accent.

Her Semi-Flared Jeans

Flared jeans have been making a comeback since Kendrick Lamar stepped onto the Super Bowl stage in a pair from Celine. And it seems like other stylistas are also drawn to the 1970s silhouette, Hosk included. For a stroll in the city, she kept comfortable in a gray cardigan and belt-cinched high-waist jeans with a subtle flare.

It’s all the fashion inspo you need for your next getaway in one place.