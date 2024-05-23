Elsa Hosk joined a long list of celebs in the South of France at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival this week. The Swedish model worked the red carpet in a duo of looks that oozed old Hollywood glamour from two totally different eras.

Thanks to her 20+-year modeling career, Hosk nails high-fashion looks with ease and has cultivated a following among Gen Z for her excellent taste. In 2022, she channeled that know-how into her very own ready-to-wear brand, Helsa, which specializes in elevated basics inspired by Scandinavian street style. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also just teamed up with Heavy Manners, a swimwear brand known for its bold patterns, for a capsule collection of retro-inspired suits that’s available to shop now.

At Cannes, she tapped into her talent for creating sleek, minimalistic looks that are rooted in current trends, and delivered a double dose of of outfit inspiration in the process.

A Modern Marilyn Monroe

On May 22, Hosk stunned in a look with a whole lot of old Hollywood drama. She attended the premiere of The Count of Monte Cristo in a black-and-white Prabal Gurung gown that would have felt right at home on Marilyn Monroe in the ’50s. The silk taffeta design featured structured white fabric along the bustline, which draped behind her into a billowing train.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hosk paired the elegant gown with black sandals and equally timeless Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a dazzling diamond necklace and glitzy earrings.

Her glam — which could best be described as “bombshell meets beauty queen” — was in line with the look’s overall old Hollywood aesthetic. She wore bold ruby lipstick, cat-eye liner, glowy bronzer, and bright red nails. Her hair was styled in loose curls that fell down her back to show off the front of her striking gown.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hosk’s ’60s Chic Saint Laurent Look

The day before, at the premiere of Parthenope, Hosk went for another retro look. Her black halter column gown — courtesy of Saint Laurent — featured a racy backless design with delicate spaghetti straps.

While the sheer dress was fairly simple compared to the over-the-top looks we’re used to seeing at Cannes events (long trains, frilly gowns, vibrant colors, etc.), it didn’t disappoint. The classic silhouette of the gown radiated sophistication and made Hosk look statuesque.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once again, the model accessorized with black strappy sandals and metal jewelry from Tiffany & Co. that added some dimension to the otherwise understated look. Her chunky baubles included a Jean Schlumberger bow tie necklace, bracelet, and circle rope bracelet. On her ears, she sported Elsa Peretti clip-ons and gold cuffs.

Beauty-wise, the model opted for a '60s-inspired aesthetic, with her hair piled into a half-up take on the decade’s signature “beehive” style that felt very Brigitte Bardot-esque. She rimmed her eyes in heavy black shadow and wore soft pink lipstick, giving the overall look an edgy yet romantic finishing touch.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In just two days, Hosk pulled off two entirely different red carpet looks from two entirely different decades, and it’s impossible to decide which one reigns supreme. I have to admit, I’m impressed.