Elsa Hosk’s Tiny, Metallic Green Bikini Is Beach Day Perfection

Elsa Hosk is a fashion maven. Whether she’s trying out the latest trends (see: mermaidcore bikinis) or releasing garments under her own clothing line, Helsa, Hosk is a pro. While the supermodel knows how to dress for any setting, the beach is where she truly shines.

There’s no swimsuit style too bold for Hosk’s tastes. From daring monokinis to skin-baring suits, her swim collection is brimming with glam options for days spent lounging by the pool or posing on the sand. For the model, there’s nothing casual about a relaxing day at the beach. Her latest waterfront ‘kini is proof that flashy swimsuits are always a good idea.

Elsa’s Shiny String Bikini

Hosk brought the glamour to her most recent beach trip. In an Aug. 18 Instagram post, she showed off the latest addition to her swim collection: a tiny, metallic green suit.

The model’s string bikini was made out of a shiny, neon green fabric. Her micro bikini top featured subtle detailing, like a small silver buckle between the cups. She paired it with a matching pair of Brazilian-cut bottoms, which tied above one hip.

It wouldn’t be in Hosk’s nature to leave her swimwear un-accessorized. The model carried a woven, white hobo bag over her shoulder. To complete the ‘fit (and give it a more playful touch), she added a funky wide-brimmed hat in a psychedelic purple, blue, and green pattern.

Hosk might be a fashionista, but she’s also practical. In some of the photos, she added another accessory to her look: a white beach towel, wrapped around her waist like a skirt.

Elsa’s Beachwear Game Is Unmatched

Hosk’s aces waterfront styling, whether she’s taking a dip or staying on land. She treats a stroll on the beach like a strut down her personal runway, and she dresses accordingly.

In an Aug. 19 Instagram post, Hosk skipped the bikini and wore a co-ords set for a beachside photo. She paired the dark blue bubble skirt with a matching pleated bralette from luxury label Alaïa. She elevated the simple look with a pair of sleek black shades and a Prada macramé bag with a brown woven handle.

Consider this a reminder to look to Hosk for outfit inspo ahead of your next tropical vacation.