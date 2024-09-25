Elsa Hosk is redefining CEO dressing. As Helsa Studio’s founder, the Victoria’s Secret model-turned-entrepreneur knows what dressing like a boss entails. And apparently, per her corporate style rulebook, it’s completely NSFW.

Just last week, Hosk starred in an officewear-inspired campaign for I.AM.GIA, the cult-followed brand responsible for many a Euphoria style moment. In the photos, taken in an office, Hosk was in various states of extreme undress, including one where she stripped down to her skivvies in the photocopy room. The campaign even playfully dubbed her the “C.E.Hoe.”

On Monday, Sept. 23, Hosk unveiled yet another corporate-inspired campaign and this time it was for her own clothing label. As per usual, she served corp sleaze in the best way.

Elsa’s Braless Pantsuit

Early this week, Hosk launched Helsa OFFICE, a “celebration of the multifaceted nature of modern womanhood.” Because no one can promote the clothes better, Hosk modeled the brand’s newest wares in a daring campaign. In one layout, photographed by Donari Braxton in New York, she donned typical office attire: a crisp pantsuit.

Elegant in white, the model chose an oversized blazer with exaggerated shoulders and a semi-cinched waist. Her chic take on the boardroom-appropriate look, however, had one key piece missing. While most people wear suits with blouses underneath, she didn’t. Leaving it unbuttoned and open, she revealed absolutely nothing underneath — top or bra.

She paired it with belted mid-rise trousers with a trending barrel silhouette. Hosk elevated the look with posh accessories including a pearl necklace, chunky stud earrings, and sleek black sunglasses.

She Removed Another Item

Elsewhere in the campaign, she switched to another ’fit. After donning a more masculine suit, she slipped into a fitted pencil skirt in black with see-through lace tights — nothing else. Instead of wearing a top or blazer, well, she decided not to.

She accessorized with all-black accouterments including a belt, sunglasses, and heeled sandals. The model also added some chunky bangles around her wrist — the only item of clothing on the upper half of her body.

Shop Her Look

The newly launched pieces are now available to shop at FWRD or Revolve. Her blazer (which comes with a detachable belt) retails for $398, trousers for $258, and skirt for $228.

She’s the corp sleaze icon.