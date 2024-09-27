Office wear has become a staple at Paris Fashion Week, thanks to the slew of celebs like Gigi Hadid, Ava Phillippe, and Gwyneth Paltrow who consistently reinvent boardroom-ready pieces into something that’s unequivocally cool and street style-ready. Among the many A-listers giving the classic blazer and button-up the it girl treatment at the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, Elsa Hosk stood out as she demonstrated how NSFW career outerwear can be your spiciest secret style weapon.

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur has built up her style tastemaker reputation over the years, even leveraging her career as a runway veteran and fashion industry insider to launch her now-viral Helsa clothing line full of capsule pieces. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the model continued to push sartorial boundaries as she expertly transformed traditional menswear into an office siren look for Saint Laurent’s big event.

Elsa’s Plunging Black Blazer

The designer leaned into the NSFW power suit for the fashion show, wearing a black satin YSL blazer jacket with wide lapels and slightly exaggerated shoulders — and nothing else underneath. Despite the row of intricately carved silver buttons at the bottom of the silky jacket, Hosk only buttoned one of them — and, in an Instagram carousel, left it completely undone — to show off the deep-V neckline that plunged all the way to her belly button.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret alum balanced the skin-baring sultriness of the blazer with wide-legged matching black slacks that skimmed the ground and retro accessories while recreating an iconic fashion moment.

Her Matching Accessories

Hosk paid homage to photographer Helmut Newton by recreating his famous Le Smoking photograph, pulling her hair into a tight bun and wrapping it with a black headscarf that she also tied around her throat.

While she posed outside for a series of black-and-white photos that she shared on Instagram, the blonde also modeled a pair of trendy black sunglasses and showed off some serious sparkle with bedazzled statement earrings encrusted with crystals.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The Beauty Look? Peak Office Siren

In contrast to her all-seasons power suit, Hosk chose a summery beauty look for the runway. She rimmed her eyes with slightly smudged, smoky black eyeliner and accentuated her pout with a warm peachy gloss. Matching blush, bright white eyeshadow, and a golden vacation-inspired glow took her look into warm weather territory.

It’s not the first time Hosk has stepped out in corporate pieces that would have HR up in arms; her recent I.AM.GIA campaign had her modeling office-ready separates with absolutely nothing underneath. With her latest runway appearance, it looks like the braless blazer ensemble isn’t going anywhere.