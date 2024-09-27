After being noticeably absent from the New York, London, and Milan legs of fashion month, Kylie Jenner finally attended her first show this season. Unsurprisingly, it was for Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week runway.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul rarely ever misses the designer’s show and always makes headlines in her high-fashion outfits from the label. Some of her past looks include her viral lion head dress, shoes shaped like feet, plus a sparkly bustier dress with a veil wrapped around her entire face at the label’s Haute Couture show in June.

So when the designer’s show rolled around on Thursday, Sept. 26, Jenner flew to the French capital to take in the brand’s latest offerings — and even cheer on her supermodel sister, Kendall, in the process. She did all that in an eye-catching little black dress, too.

Kylie’s LBD Had A Massive Cutout

While Jenner always rocks a statement look to Schiaparelli, this time she went the low-key route and wore an outfit that was pretty tame for her typical high-fashion standards. Her wardrobe choice was a staple: an LBD with contrasting white piping on the criss-cross straps.

Because nothing the reality star wears is ever basic, her LBD had a daring twist. It featured a massive cutout that flaunted cleavage.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her fitted number with peep-toe heels and a massive bangle on each arm.

Her Retro Glam

As for the Kylie Costmetics founder’s glam, she went the Old Hollywood route. Jenner’s stylist Jesus Guerrero gave her large retro curls with a single spiral coiled towards her hairline. Meanwhile, she kept her eyes semi smoky and her lips glossy.

She Also Wore A Dress With Her Face On It

One show-stopping PFW number is never enough — at least not for Jenner. The following day, she made a statement in another look; one literally inspired by her. Slipping into a Balmain by Olivier Rousteing creation, she wore a strapless gown entirely covered in beads. A work of art, the beads were made to mimic Jenner’s own face.

Instagram/kyliejenner

It was sartorially meta in the best way.