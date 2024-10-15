Elsa Hosk is a style chameleon. The model can easily serve up corpcore as chicly as she can slay a controversial Y2K-inspired whale tail. It’s one of the reasons the Victoria’s Secret alum can easily sell her RTW label Helsa Studio’s wares. But the model shines the most when she channels Old Hollywood glam.

Whether she’s hitting the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a black-and-white stunner that could’ve been plucked from the ’50s or rocking retro-inspired waves, Hosk always tops best-dressed lists in timeless looks. Case in point: her latest all-white number that evoked Marilyn Monroe.

Elsa’s Little White Dress

Hosk doesn’t succumb to typical style rules, she makes them. Though white is typically avoided after Labor Day, the model knows that the little white dress is the ultimate elegant wardrobe choice, regardless of season or weather. Over the weekend, she wore a halter number that draped aqueously on her body.

It featured a deep, deep plunging neckline that dipped way past her décolletage. The halter’s overlay of silky fabric was gathered in hip area. It led to a draped detail running down her front.

The rest of the floor-grazing gown was fitted along her body. From Vietnam-based label DATT, the piece resembled a bridal gown, though she actually wore it as a wedding guest. “When your bestie says soft whites for her wedding reception dinner,” she captioned a video of her wearing the piece on Instagram.

Paired with her curly blond bob, the entire ensemble looked so Marilyn Monroe-coded. (The late Hollywood icon famously wore a similar white halter dress albeit calf-length. It’s the dress she wore when her skirt infamously flew up.)

For those interested in the dress, it’s still available to shop for $460.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

She paired the glam look with equally elegant statement accessories. While her chunky gold earrings were also nostalgic, they recalled styles from a different decade: the ’80s. She paired her minimalist dress with layers of gilded bracelets including simple cuffs and one completely made out of pearls.

Her glitziest accessory was her Valentino Locò bag. While it typically comes with a detachable chain strap, Hosk rocked hers the elegant way and clutched its top handle. The ivory bag was also bedazzled. The brand’s emblem was covered in Swarovski crystals — perhaps that’s why it comes with a $3,350 price tag.