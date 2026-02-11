Elsa Hosk’s Plunging Tunic Was So White Lotus-Coded

As The White Lotus gears up for its fourth season, more cast members are being announced. So far, the new band of rich tourists set to vacation along the French Riviera includes Helena Bonham Carter, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka. After her latest look, I’d like to propose another person to be considered: Elsa Hosk.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, the supermodel shared a teaser from an upcoming drop of her ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio. In one of the photos she posted on Instagram Stories, she wore a dress that looked like it was plucked straight out of the hit HBO show’s costume department.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to promoting her own label’s wares, particularly the pantsuits and body-hugging maxi dresses. Her latest number, however, wasn’t a common silhouette her followers are used to seeing on her.

Hosk wore a dark, navy blue dress with a deep plunging neckline that slid down to her waist. Like any normal tunic, it featured a billowing A-line silhouette and equally airy bell sleeves. For a practical detail, it also included pockets. Leaning into the resortwear vibe, she accessorized with a sequined minaudière and a chunky black bangle. It looked straight out of Victoria Ratliff’s closet.

Instagram/hoskelsa

Her Controversial Y2K Styling

Ever the trendsetter, Hosk gave the beachy staple a modern twist by throwing on white wide-legged trousers that peered under her midi hemline. It was a sleek reinterpretation of the controversial dress-over-pants trend that dominated the early aughts.

She further completed her attire with sleek pointed-toe pumps in the same ivory hue. It was an update on TikTok’s “sandwich method,” which posits that matching the top and bottom pieces of one’s ensemble will keep it streamlined. In her case, she matched the bottoms with her bag for a coordinated moment.

Instagram/hoskelsa

The layering hack wasn’t the only trend she pulled from the past either. She looked to the same decade for hairstyle inspo and apparently landed on the iconic baby poof half-up, half-down ’do. Hosk’s makeup also hinted at vacay style with bronzed cheeks, giving a sun-kissed glow.

Mike White, consider this her audition for the next season.