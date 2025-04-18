To say that model Elsa Hosk is an adventurous dresser is an understatement. When she’s not donning the most risqué looks on red carpets and in campaigns (e.g., freeing the nip or flaunting butt cleavage) or experimenting with styling (layering two bags together) at fashion week, she’s rocking some of the industry’s most polarizing trends (barrel jeans, anyone?).

Apparently, her affinity for bold fashion choices doesn’t wane, even when she’s on vacation. On her recent trip to Japan, she wore another divisive trend: toe-flaunting “naked” shoes.

Elsa’s All-Black Number

The Helsa Studio founder flew to Japan with her family this week, and, thankfully, she’s been updating her 8.6 million followers on snippets from her travels —and her ‘fits.

Even jetsetters can find themselves grappling with building the perfect vacation wardrobe. One recommended hack is packing a travel capsule wardrobe, filled with basics one can easily mix and match, preferably in the same color palette. That’s exactly what Hosk did on her trip.

On Friday, April 18, she shared one of the looks she wore to play tourist, and it was a low-key, all-black number. She wore a vintage-style leather jacket, unzipped just enough for her white shirt to peek through, and paired it with slitted cigarette pants.

Peep Her Controversial Footwear

While Hosk’s clothing was more understated, she expertly accessorized with visually striking elements. The supermodel covered her blonde hair with a vibrant, cherry red bucket hat that also doubled as the perfect topper against the sun.

She bookended the look with another vivid choice: cherry red net flats. The toe-baring style is part of the crop of naked shoes infiltrating fashion savants’ wardrobes, one of footwear’s most contentious trends. Her pair was from her brand Helsa’s collaboration with Italian footwear label Gia Borghini, which launched last March.

She’s already an expert at promoting her label’s merchandise, but this move was on another level. After all, nothing proves a shoe’s wearability more than enduring hours of travel. If you, too, are convinced, the pair is still available to shop; it will just set you back $840.

She Tried TikTok’s “Sandwich Method”

If the look seemed especially put-together, that’s because she utilized a styling hack making the rounds on TikTok: the “Sandwich Method. Previously employed by Selena Gomez, the rule posits that the top and bottom pieces of one’s outfit should match for a cohesive, streamlined look.

An overseas slay.