The White Lotus has a lot of new guests checking in. After Aly & AJ singer AJ Michalka and Hunger Games alum Alexander Ludwig were confirmed as the first two stars of Season 4 in December, HBO announced a slew of new cast members joining Mike White’s Emmy-winning series on Jan. 26, confirming recent rumors about how the cast is shaping up.

Oscar nominees Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan will star in Season 4, along with The Mindy Project alum Chris Messina, and newcomers Caleb Jonte Edwards and Marissa Long. Carter and Messina were previously reported to have been circling roles, but their castings had not been confirmed until now.

In typical White Lotus fashion, their storylines and character details are currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot for the whole season. While more cast members are expected to be added, it’s not yet known whether one of the show’s previous stars will return for the new season. However, it’s become tradition at this point.

Chris Messina in Based on a True Story. Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge reprised her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuaid on Season 2, alongside Jon Gries as her love interest Greg, while her Season 1 co-star Natasha Rothwell returned for the latest season, with Gries also making an unannounced comeback.

What Do Fans Know About Season 4?

The White Lotus will film in France for its fourth season, which will primarily take place along the French Riviera but with a planned subplot set in Paris. According to Variety, the Cannes Film Festival may also factor into the storyline, as the famed event will take place in May, right after Season 4 is scheduled to begin production.

Before deciding on the South of France, White actually hinted at avoiding tropical locales, stating in a Season 3 featurette, “I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular.” That said, several cast members and producers have warned that White “hates the cold,” likely leading him to a happy medium in France.

In January, Variety reported that one of the primary filming locations will be the Saint-Tropez hotel Château de La Messardière, departing from the show’s usual Four Seasons resorts. However, much like Season 3, the outlet noted that production would likely span several locations and hotels.