Fashion has always been retrospective. Runways often harken to styles of decades past — that’s why trends are cyclical. Recently, however, the industry has been yearning for a different kind of nostalgia; one that’s comforting and cozy. Between the rise of cottagecore and kitschy doilies on dresses instead of table runners, tastemakers are clearly taking notes from a specific style hero: grandma.

In recent months, another item boomeranged out of Nana’s closet and straight into the style stratosphere. Coincidentally, it’s one that’s named after the matriarch. Behold, the dawn of granny panties.

The Granny Panty Lore

Thongs — in all their chafing glory — have been trending for a while (see: all the celeb whale tails and butt cleavage). The itty-bitty lingerie’s renaissance was so influential, it catalyzed fashion’s nakedest years where all sorts of undies have been put in the spotlight: bras, G-strings, and tighty-whities, among others. Fashion’s finest, however, have been moving away from the cheeky style to its coverage polar opposite.

Granny panties have long been sartorially controversial. Apart from being named after the older people who wore the drawers back in the day, they were seen as the antithesis of the thong-rocking ’tude.

Granny panties are replacing thongs as the top naked trend. Sadeugra/Getty Images

As opposed to the whale tail phenomenon, wherein style savants teasingly drew attention to their slinky underpinnings, granny panties were meant to be secret. Often deemed drab, they were associated with the likes of Bridget Jones, aka those who’ve lost the will to entice. They’ve especially been a no-no when going on dates.

Now, in the year of 2024, that’s changed.

Celebs Are Obsessed With The Look

No longer reserved for days you want comfort or are battling cramps, granny panties are for flaunting. More and more stars and runways are exposing their high-waist knickers (designer or otherwise), giving them a contemporary spicy twist.

Dakota Johnson, for instance, a regular spicy dresser, has been rocking the old-timey undies under sheer looks. Just last week, the 50 Shades alum wore a white pair to Milan Fashion Week under a diaphanous dress covered in 3D floral appliqués. With the black accessories and leather jacket, Johnson edged up the formerly boring style.

The former Bustle cover star is one of the biggest proponents of the GP, flaunting her colorful designer collection at multiple events. Last June, while promoting her film Daddio, she rocked two separate pairs — plain yellow and a monogrammed Gucci pair on the red carpet.

Another fashion darling has taken to the look: Florence Pugh. Like Johnson, the Oscar nominee has donned the style multiple times, particularly under sheer LBDs.

Other fashion-forward celebs also gave the retro look risqué renditions. Olivia Wilde exposed her black pair under a sheer lacy midi during New York Fashion Week, while Ashley Graham went the dazzling route at a SKIMS event, rocking a cement-hued pair beneath a sheer crystal-encrusted dress.

Designers Are Loving Them, Too

The Spring/Summer 2025 fashion season put a big spotlight on the look as well. Just a year or so after thongs were everywhere on catwalks, the high-waisted wares were seen at some major shows.

Gucci, for example, has long been at the forefront of the thong renaissance and even mounted a thong-centric Fall/Winter 2023 runway. However, the slinky lingerie was absent in the last couple of seasons and, instead, granny panties in different hues and fabrications were on full display.

The likes of Michael Kors (in New York) and Vivetta (in Milan) also sent the style down runways — Kors under sheer skirts; Vivetta with a no-pants twist.

Shop The Style

If you need more convincing of the granny panties’ chic status, your favorite brands, from SKIMS to Miu Miu, all carry the style. Shop the selection below. Whether you prefer a coquettish touch or a spicy see-through pair, these have got you covered (literally).

They’re officially cool.