With the “Oscars of Fashion,” a.k.a. the Met Gala, quickly approaching, it feels only natural to reminisce on past appearances that have made waves. And, as someone who consistently has us talking about what she’s wearing, Hailey Bieber falls squarely into that category.

The model has been attending the Met Ball since 2015 — long before she was Mrs. Bieber — and brings her her fashion A-game every single time. She has opted mostly for classic glamour (read: her simple LBD and sunglasses from 2021’s gala), but has also taken some big risks — like that time she walked the Met steps in a sequin gown that had a crystal-encrusted thong built in. It was a moment.

There’s no way to know exactly what Bieber will bring to the table this year, but the dress code literally calls for “glamour.” So you can expect attendees — this style icon in particular — to go all out in their most extravagant “white tie” looks.

Ahead of the big night (Monday, May 2), let’s take a haute minute to look back at what Bieber has worn in years past — from tulle tiers to powder pink hair to all-over sequins and more.

1 2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass" Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images HB attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2015, showing off an ultra leggy look. She paired the thigh-skimming Topshop number with strappy silver platform pumps by Saint Laurent and Bulgari accessories. Nailed it.

2 2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The next year, Bieber took the glamour up a notch. She choose a sparkling black and silver Tommy Hilfiger gown that boasted a saucy thigh-high slit. Flashy ear jewelry and super strappy black heels only added to the head-turning look.

3 2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images While many went for the avant-garde to celebrate Kawakubo, Bieber donned a light pink, midriff-baring ballgown featuring cascading tiers of tulle. Adding a vintage-inspired, net headpiece and a silver choker, the look was a perfect combination of edgy and timeless.

4 2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The model celebrated the “Heavenly Bodies” theme in an ethereal off-the-shoulder gown, again by Tommy Hilfiger. Accessorizing with a white flower crown and powder pink hair, she looked like a straight-up princess.

5 2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber 100% understood the “camp” assignment. She chose a pretty pink Alexander Wang gown featuring an open back — complete with a built-in thong. Y2K Barbie, is that you?