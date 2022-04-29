The model has been attending the Met Ball since 2015 — long before she was Mrs. Bieber — and brings her her fashion A-game every single time. She has opted mostly for classic glamour (read: her simple LBD and sunglasses from 2021’s gala), but has also taken some big risks — like that time she walked the Met steps in a sequin gown that had a crystal-encrusted thong built in. It was a moment.
There’s no way to know exactly what Bieber will bring to the table this year, but the dress code literally calls for “glamour.” So you can expect attendees — this style icon in particular — to go all out in their most extravagant “white tie” looks.
Ahead of the big night (Monday, May 2), let’s take a haute minute to look back at what Bieber has worn in years past — from tulle tiers to powder pink hair to all-over sequins and more.