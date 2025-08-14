Elsa Hosk Cosigned The Boho-Chic Revival In A Sheer, Plunging Top

Ruffled tops are quickly becoming the hottest commodity in the fashion world, thanks in no small part to Chloé single-handedly ushering in the boho chic revival. The noughties it girl-fave has introduced a whole new crop of fashion icons to the romantic aesthetic, especially billowy dresses, long statement necklaces, and even clogs. No one piece, however, has been gaining as much momentum as the ruffly top.

In the past few days alone, both Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner have worn nearly identical flouncy designs, practically ensuring that the boho renaissance hits the mainstream. The same week, a third style star joined in on the ethereal fun: Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Ethereal Top

While the former Victoria’s Secret angel’s style flits between sophisticated tailoring (read: corpcore) and dainty cottagecore on her off-duty days, her latest ensemble had a whiff of boho. In a pristine all-white look, Hosk wore an embroidered peasant top in a delicate sheer lace — sans bra. It featured long, billowy sleeves gathered at the wrists and a deep, deep plunging neckline accented by cascading ruffles. In some photos, she left the drawstring undone, for a décolletage-flaunting moment. While Lipa and Jenner’s ruffled choices were cropped and navel-baring, Hosk’s was longer, sliding down her hips.

The Helsa Studio founder paired the see-through item with a high-waist maxi skirt in a simpler, no-frills column silhouette and the divisive heeled thong sandals.

Her Polished Accessories

Like a true fashionista, Hosk relied on accessories to give the look her usual polished finish. Her first accent was a thick black belt with a statement brass buckle worn over her top. (One way of knowing if a belt is purely aesthetic? If there are zero belt loops to be found.) Cinched around her waist, the choice effectively gave the all-white backdrop contrast and depth.

She also carried a boxy triangular bag from The Row in a deep shade of merlot. Anyone who’s worn a white outfit knows to steer clear of red wine. One accidental splash and your look is ruined. But Hosk’s pop of color against her frilly white number is a foolproof way of incorporating the two.

BRB, adding my own ruffled top to cart.