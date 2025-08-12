The old adage “New year, new me” isn’t just reserved for January 1st. Birthdays are also perfect opportunities for a fresh start — or, in Kylie Jenner’s case, a fresh aesthetic.

The youngest member of the KarJenner clan has long been a style chameleon, especially when she slips in and out of couture looks during fashion weeks. Her style, however, has mostly veered racy, in lingerie-esque numbers and skin-tight pieces, or shockingly avant-garde, in sharp cone bras and gowns affixed with realistic lion heads, among countless others.

Over the weekend, however, Jenner rang in her 28th birthday with family and close friends in a completely new aesthetic: boho chic.

Kylie’s Flouncy Crop Top

Compared to Jenner’s past lavish parties, this celebration was a lot more low-key. Planned by her big sis Kendall Jenner, her inner circle joined her for a fun painting session. To play artist, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a ruffled crop top crafted in a delicate, embroidered see-through lace. It also featured three-quarter sleeves and a drawstring tie closure.

If the top looks familiar, that’s because it’s a piece from It girl-favorite Chloé, the brand leading the boho renaissance. (Dua Lipa, a recent convert of the aesthetic, also just wore a very similar top in white eyelet early this week.)

Keeping it casual, the Leo celebrant paired the top with loose, faded jeans that sat atop her hips and fully exposed her belly button. To give it a pop of hardware, she cinched her denims with a black belt and paired it with divisive flip-flops from The Row.

Her Bra-As-Top Moment

Ahead of her birthday, Jenner posted a carousel of her “last Friday” as a 27-year-old wearing a look more in line with her style DNA. Wearing nothing but a bra as a top, she wore a black halter number affixed with a bow in the center. The reality TV icon paired her cleavage-forward topper with a piece that evoked the Y2K era: yoga pants with a mid-rise waistline.

Her aesthetic may change but her style will always be top-notch.