Elsa Hosk has one of the most enviable wardrobes among today’s style stars; she made sure of it. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel launched Helsa Studio in 2022, her chic ready-to-wear label, and routinely collaborates with other businesses for limited-edition drops.

When she’s not wearing her own brand’s wares, she still has other options. She’s either modeling looks from her countless endorsements and campaigns, or she collects well-preserved pieces from the fashion archives. And she seems to have a particular affinity for Tom Ford’s era at Gucci.

Elsa’s Midriff-Baring Look

Over the weekend, the Swedish supermodel shared her latest ‘fit check photo dump, which included a risqué take on an otherwise low-key color palette. For her top (or lack thereof), she threw on a furry bolero with subtle boxy sleeves. Hosk held the ends together manually, aka by hand, bringing light to the fact that she was most likely topless and braless underneath.

She paired the midriff-baring top with a mid-waist pencil skirt, which had a waistline that hit right below her navel. The skirt was made up of multiple rectangular panels, the ends of which were intentionally not sewn together to give it a slit on each side.

Even before her followers could ask where she got the set from, Hosk already shared that it came courtesy of Tom Ford’s 2004 Gucci collection.

Hosk paired the collectors’ items with a boxy, trapezoidal bag, slipped her feet into pointed-toe slingbacks, and put on a massive, diamond-clad ring.

Against the all-black outfit backdrop, her blonde ‘do and peachy lips really popped.

A Second Archival Moment

Back in June, Hosk donned a different vintage Gucci look. She wore a lacy LBD that was teeny tiny and utterly sheer. It featured long sleeves and an empire cut, giving it a Regency-era vibe.

Plucked from the Italian label’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, she paired the “naked dress” with fir green granny panties that referenced a Gucci campaign from that same year. The ensemble was also from Ford’s Gucci tenure, one of the most coveted (and expensive) designer eras of all time. If you need proof, this lace dress goes for $8,000.

Instagram/hoskelsa

She completed this look with a bolo-tie style choker, sunglasses, and peep-toes.

Tom Ford for Gucci just doesn’t miss.