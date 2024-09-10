These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Demure, Very Mindful

For many people, the bell is tolling on brat summer. The messy and wild child energy that epitomized the middle chunk of 2024 is being replaced with a fresh trend that can be encapsulated in one word: Demure. Thanks to content creator @joolieannie, aka Jools Lebron, being “very demure” and “very mindful” is the vibe to strive for — and ever since one of Lebron’s tongue-in-cheek TikToks about being demure went viral in early August, people’s interpretations of what it means to live a cutesy and demure lifestyle have taken over social media feeds everywhere. While some zodiac signs were born to be brats, there are others for whom being demure might resonate more deeply.

Pretending to be demure on TikTok is one thing, but actually being demure is another, and it’s possible that astrology could impact how much you relate to the concept. The Oxford Dictionary defines demure as “reserved, modest, and shy (typically used of a woman).” And while Lebron’s usage of the word on TikTok certainly embraces the classic definition, it’s taken on a more comical and fun quality that makes light of what it means to be cutesy. In her TikToks, she talks about how she conducts her everyday activities like ordering food, getting her nails done, or doing her makeup for work in a dainty, classy, and modest way, and she often describes these activities as being “very demure,” “very mindful,” and “very cutesy.”

Of course, your birthday alone won’t dictate whether or not you have an innately demure demeanor, as everyone has a unique astrology chart that’s packed with different planetary connections, all of which come together to influence your personal qualities and quirks. But there are certainly a few zodiac signs that archetypically skew toward a demure lifestyle, and for them, having a demure autumn is second nature.

Here’s the scoop on the three most demure zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers, ruled by the gentle and sentimental moon, are considered one of the most caring and maternal zodiac signs. So naturally, many of them fit the textbook definition of what it means to be demure. They’re generally modest people, as they gravitate toward cozier and more reserved aesthetics, and rarely ever feel the need to stand out. Just as the moon waxes and wanes, sometimes disappearing in the sky completely, Cancers can often be shy, and getting too much attention can make them uncomfortable.

As a water sign, Cancers are driven by their emotions, so they’re quite sensitive to other people’s feelings and can pick up on subtle energies easily. Being armed with this emotional intel makes them very thoughtful and considerate, and they may go out of their way to be polite without anyone even picking up on their efforts. However, the impact of their comforting presence is noticeable, so when being demure, they hardly have to change a thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The sign of Virgo is symbolized by the cosmic virgin or maiden, so it’s no surprise that they would be considered one of the most demure members of the zodiac. Modest and purity-loving Virgos don’t need a lot of attention, and they’d much rather have a more prim-and-proper presence than a flashy or ostentatious one. As one of the all-natural earth signs, Virgos can also be quite shy and reserved — preferring to politely observe rather than get in the middle of any drama — which contributes to their very demure presence.

As one of the signs ruled by the intellectual planet Mercury, Virgos also tend to be extremely observant and attentive, so being mindful comes second nature to them. They usually have good manners and are highly considerate of people’s needs, often offering thoughtful favors or being outstandingly courteous. Being of service to others is truly a Virgo love language, and that’s part of why being demure is more or less built into their cosmic DNA.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras are air signs who tend to be outgoing and social, which doesn’t exactly align with the “shy and reserved” definition of demure. But the modern colloquial usage of the word is a little more nuanced, and according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of demure “came to be applied also to those whose modesty and reservation is more affectation than sincere expression.” In other words, being demure is less about being inherently modest and more about having the decorum and social grace to know how and when to behave in such a way.

This interpretation of demure is where Libras take the cake. They will go out of their way to maintain harmony and balance in social situations, which is why they’re so big on etiquette and politeness. They’re ruled by beauty planet Venus, so it’s easy for them to be pleasant. Some fault Libras for being shallow or sugar-coating things, but these natural-born charmers simply prefer to keep the peace and save the boat rocking for situations where they deem it more appropriate to do so. Very demure and very mindful indeed.