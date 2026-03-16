If there’s one person you can trust to have a standout look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, it’s Emily Ratajkowski. Year after year, she shows up in a jaw-dropping gown (typically of the “naked” variety) and serves — and that’s exactly what she did at Sunday’s big event.

EmRata’s Velvet Gown

Immediately following the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony, Hollywood and fashion’s elite converged at the annual after-party, and Ratajkowski was one of the most stylish attendees. The My Body author wore a deep maroon Conner Ives gown with a deep, décolletage-baring cowl neckline that evoked the ‘90s.

The draped front wasn’t the only throwback detail, either. The dress was crafted in luxe velvet, a fabric that dominated wardrobes during the same decade.

The rest of her ensemble featured ruching along the hips, slinky spaghetti straps, and an open back moment with an even deeper plunge. She paired the look with matching platform heels from Christian Louboutin that peered out when she walked, and eschewed statement jewelry entirely for a minimalist overall vibe.

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Even her glam was pared back. Long hair with the subtlest curls framed her burgundy smoky eye and light brown lipstick.

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A History Of Slaying

Since Ratajkowski began attending her first post-Oscars bash in 2016, her now-decade-long run has been a series of looks worthy of recognition. The supermodel has a particular penchant for the “naked dress,” and has likely contributed to its popularity as a Hollywood red carpet favorite.

In 2022, for instance, she wore an orange top with a sheer center panel that ran down the entire length of her torso. She leaned into the same diaphanous look the following year when she wore a glitzy see-through Feben dress that put her thong on display. At her last appearance, in 2025, she wore another “naked dress,” this time a lacy LBD from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

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And the nakedest dresser ever award goes to...