The 98th Academy Awards ceremony was a glorious display of 2026’s hottest trends. Kate Hudson cosigned the peplum revival, Odessa A’zion rocked a Y2K-inspired dress over pants, while Teyana Taylor repped fringe. But the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party definitely had a more singular (read: naked) dress code.

Stars traded in their glamorous gowns for much saucier options at the annual after-party, which brought in a mix of Hollywood heavyweights and it girls. The ever-popular “naked dress” was the clear crowd favorite, worn by the likes of Love Island USA alum Olandria Carthen, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, and Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve. Even the men were emboldened to embrace see-through fabrics, including Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who twinned in diaphanous tops paired with contrasting opaque trousers.

Others took the boudoir-as-outerwear route, including Mikey Madison, who rocked a deconstructed gown with a sheer bustier, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore a romper that could’ve easily passed for a stylish nightie. Read on for more of the most daring after-party looks.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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The Queen’s Gambit star said an after-hours party demands an after-hours outfit. So, she wore a teeny silk noir romper with an exposed-bralette detail. To elevate the loungewear-inspired piece, she accessorized with sheer tights, a sculptural hat, and a massive 16-carat diamond pendant from Tiffany & Co.

Renate Reinsve

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The Sentimental Value actor swapped her vivid red Louis Vuitton gown for the sheerest LBD with strategic panels.

Ciara

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Plunging necklines may already be a big Hollywood hit, but Ciara proved that they look even better when accessorized with enormous statement jewelry.

Olandria Carthen

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The reality star-turned-runway queen looked angelic in a drapey, diaphanous Pajtim gown with multiple cutouts and a billowing train.

Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams

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Putting the “heat” in Heated Rivalry, Storrie and Williams showed men how to do two different takes on naked dressing: Storrie with an edgier, more “mob wife” touch, thanks to his fur stole; and Williams with a romantic flowy top.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

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Da’Vine Joy Randolph expertly added color to her custom lace-and-satin Karla Gil “naked” gown with striking red hair.

Suki Waterhouse

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Remember in 2023, when Hunter Schafer wore nothing but a feather as a top to the Oscars after-party? Suki Waterhouse’s take is that look’s glitzier sister. She essentially wore an ornate piece of body jewelry as a top in the shape of two swirling (and bedazzled) feathers. For an ethereal effect, she paired it with a high-waist ivory skirt and billowing cape.

Cara Delevingne

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Cara Delevingne knows how to have fun with fashion, and what’s more playful than the trompe l’oeil trend? Her optical illusion “naked” attire was courtesy of a sheer top with a beaded faux bare torso and a black skirt from Thom Browne.

Alessandra Ambrosio

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Glamour personified — that was Alessandra Ambrosio’s vibe at the Vanity Fair bash, in her gem-encrusted corset dress with its translucent lace skirt.

Lizzo

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Lizzo doubled down on the skin-baring trend in a chocolate brown “naked dress” with a massive cutout.

Mikey Madison

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Last year’s Oscar winner for Anora went for an edgy, deconstructed style in Dilara Findikoglu. The two-toned number featured a distressed sheer bustier framed by an undone skirt.

Myha'la Herrold

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Myha'la Herrold wore one of the most daring looks of the night: a sheer lace confection with a nip-baring moment.

Heidi Klum

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The supermodel went the booty-forward route in a yellow gown with diaphanous butt-baring panels.