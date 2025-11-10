The “naked dress” is the trend that keeps on giving. While the industry is divided about styles like barrel jeans, Margiela Tabis, and flip-flop heels, everyone seems to agree on the skin-baring trend. Since the trend gained popularity in 2022, red carpets everywhere seemingly received the same sartorial memo. And they only seem to be getting skimpier each year.

No one style star, however, deserves to be the poster child of the daring ethos more than Emily Ratajkowski. For years, the My Body author has modeled every possible interpretation of the “naked dress,” from see-through pieces to plunging creations. And her love for the look clearly hasn’t waned. To this day, she continues to lean into the skin-forward style, somehow managing to make each outfit feel fresh with her styling.

As the year comes to a close, here’s a recap of some of her spiciest dresses from 2025 alone. If you still need inspiration on how to rock the trend without making it feel passé (read: so 2022), take a cue from Ratajkowski, who expertly interpreted the “naked dress” in today’s hottest TikTok-approved -cores, prints, and more.

EmRata’s Corp Sleaze ’Fit

Workwear has clearly piqued the fashion industry’s interest. (See: the dominance of pantsuits, neckties, and other boardroom-appropriate styles.) On its HR-approved flip side, however, is the more NSFW take on corporate wear: corp sleaze. At the Swarovski Masters Of Light opening celebration in late October, Ratajkowski channeled the aesthetic in a tuxedo dress with two skin-flaunting details: a plunge that dipped to her navel and a slit that slid way up her thigh.

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bold In Snakeskin

Animal prints — all of them — are so hot right now. Between roaring leopards, striped tigers, and slithering snakes, fashion is clearly taking inspo from the jungle. In July, Ratajkowski channeled the bold wildlife-inspired pattern in a turquoise snakeskin print mini with a massive keyhole cutout.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The ’90s Minimalist

There’s a silk renaissance. Stars are flocking to ’90s-inspired button-downs crafted in vivid hues and in luxe fabrics, as well as lingerie and loungewear with a soft silken makeover. Hailey Bieber, for example, has taken to wearing archival Donna Karan New York, rocking the label’s elevated staples. Ratajkowski channeled the exact silk-forward ethos during New York Fashion Week in September, when she attended a party co-hosted by W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s, wearing a collarless version of the button-down style. To keep it risqué, she kept the look completely open down the torso.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Clear Shoe

This look was less about the dress per se, but what she paired it with. The Gone Girl actor wore an ivory-hued bodycon midi that hit just past her knee, with a cleavage-forward plunge, and paired it with “naked” PVC heels, one of fashion’s most controversial footwear styles.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sheer, Sheer Lace

Of course, the see-through look, aka the OG “naked dress,” is represented on this list. In March, Ratajkowski attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars’ after-party in a body-hugging gown with a cleavage-forward sparkly bra and sheer lace that fully exposed her thong.

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Queen.